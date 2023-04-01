Australia's Marnus Labuschagne seeks return to gold standard at Lord's

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne seeks return to gold standard at Lord's
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne seeks return to gold standard at Lord's
Labuschagne struggled in the first test
Labuschagne struggled in the first test
Profimedia
Marnus Labuschagne (29) said he holds himself to a "higher standard" after his struggles in the opening Ashes test and is looking to rediscover top form in time for the second match at Lord's.

Labuschagne fell for a golden duck in the first innings and scored 13 runs in the second, losing his place at the top of the world test rankings to England's Joe Root.

Australia won the match by two wickets after a gripping five-day battle at Edgbaston.

"They were very uncharacteristic dismissals to how I've usually played," Labuschagne said. "That's why I was pretty frustrated with myself to get out that way and asked myself the question, 'Why did I play at those deliveries?'.

"I've come up with my own summation of what that is. Now it's if there's anything I can do tactically or technically to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Labuschagne was speaking ahead of the second test
Profimedia

"It's a rarity that I'd play at those balls, so it's not something I'm going to overthink, but I hold myself to a much higher standard than those dismissals."

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting backed Labuschagne to return to his best.

"I think he's over complicating things a little bit," Ponting told The ICC Review.

"He has to trust and believe in what's made him the number two-ranked test batsman in the world for the last couple of years and go back to trusting that.

"I would actually tell him to go and watch some footage and watch some video of when he's actually played his best, and remember those things and go and do that all over again."

The second test starts at Lord's on Wednesday.

Mentions
CricketLabuschagne MarnusAustraliaEnglandThe Ashes
Related Articles
Andrew McDonald backs Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to fire in second Ashes test
Australia's Travis Head laughs off England's 'nice chat' as second Ashes Test looms
England add teenage spinner Rehan Ahmed to squad for second Ashes test
Show more
Cricket
Injured Kane Williamson not giving up on World Cup as he takes his recovery 'week-to-week'
Australia inch towards women's Ashes Test win with England 116-5 chasing 268
Beaumont hits double century before Australia rebuild lead in women's Ashes Test
Australia's Sutherland shines but Beaumont leads England's rally in women's Ashes test
India drop Pujara for West Indies tour, Jaiswal and Gaikwad get Test call-ups
'If all the pitches are like that I'm done,' James Anderson says of Ashes 'kryptonite'
Ellyse Perry falls for 99 but Australia in command in women's Ashes test
OPINION: England must find some balance as entertainment is never a substitute for winning
England's style validated despite defeat to Australia, says McCullum
Australia's Usman Khawaja reins in 'Little Uzzie' to set up historic Ashes run chase
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino nearing Al-Ahli move, Barcelona sign Gundogan
Mexico coach Diego Cocca and director Rodrigo Ares De Parga leave after four months
Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking after making light work of De Minaur
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24