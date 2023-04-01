Gerwyn Price returns to PDC World Championship without hearing protection

Gerwyn Price returns to PDC World Championship without hearing protection
Price with hearing protection on stage
Price with hearing protection on stage
Today, Gerwyn Price (38) returns to the stage where he has had many highs - but also a number of lows. The Welshman crowned himself world champion in 2021 at an empty Alexandra Palace but was stranded in the quarter-finals in the past two editions.

It seems like an age ago, but it was last year when Price wore a hearing protectors at the World Darts Championship in the last eight against Germany's Gabriel Clemens.

He said he did so to make a statement to the crowd. Price has been a target of booing from the crowd for years and the way 'The Iceman' deals with it often only causes more banter.

The match was won 5-1 in sets by Clemens. Wearing hearing protection has since been banned by the PDC.

Price had a good start to 2023, with wins at two Euro Tour tournaments and reaching the Premier League final.

At the World Cup he won the title with compatriot Jonny Clayton and at the World Grand Prix he lost the final to Luke Humphries.

The European Championship (quarter-finals), the Grand Slam (second round) and the Players Championship Finals (second round) did not bring Price success.

Today, Price will play Englishman Conor Scutt in the final match of the evening.

For Price - who is seeded fifth - it is the first match of the World Cup. Scutt defeated Pole Krzysztof Kciuk (3-0) in the first round.

