"I'm enjoying the game again": Gary Anderson on form with demolition job

The two-time world champion has enjoyed a stunning return to form in 2023

Gary Anderson (52) revealed he was "enjoying the game again" after his second-round demolition job of Simon Whitlock (54) on day two of the PDC World Championships at Alexandra Palace on Saturday night.

The two-time world champion has enjoyed a stunning return to form in 2023 and maintained that run with a 3-0 straight-sets victory over the Australian runner-up in 2010.

The Scot started strongly, following up a maximum in his opening visit with an 11-dart hold and winning five legs in a row.

Whitlock briefly fought back but Anderson soon re-established himself, including a 13-darter to double his lead in sets and producing 112 and 116 checkouts in the latter stages to seal his progress to the next stage.

Afterwards, Anderson revealed he was enjoying himself again and also shared some sympathy for his opponent on the night.

"I've known Simon for a long time, and he was struggling up there tonight," reflected Anderson, who averaged 98, posted five 180s and pinned 50 per cent of his attempts at double.

"It is hard to play against that. I'm expecting the 140s, 180s, the big finishes.

"Simon is notorious for the 170 checkouts, but he came back at the end there, so I'm glad to get over the line.

"I have said it many times, I haven't wanted to play darts over the last three years, but win or lose, I'm enjoying the game again. I'm getting there!"

Sunday's session will feature the likes of Fallon Sherrock and world number three Luke Humphries making their competition bows.

Sunday, December 17th schedule

Afternoon Session (13:30 CET)

Ricky Evans v Simon Adams (R1)

Jim Williams v Norman Madhoo (R1)

Matt Campbell v Lourence Ilagan (R1)

Joe Cullen v Darren Penhall (R2)

Evening Session (20:00 CET)

Dylan Slevin v Florian Hempel (R1)

Niels Zonneveld v Darren Webster (R1)

Jermaine Wattimena v Fallon Sherrock (R1)

Luke Humphries v Lee Evans (R2)