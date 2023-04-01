Michael Smith 'needed confidence boost' after narrowly avoiding upset

Michael Smith 'needed confidence boost' after narrowly avoiding upset
The Bully Boy produced a brilliant fightback to kick off his defence of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship
The Bully Boy produced a brilliant fightback to kick off his defence of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship
PDC
Defending world champion Michael Smith (33) says he was happy to receive a confidence booster after narrowly avoiding a shock first-round elimination at the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace on Friday night.

The Bully Boy produced a brilliant fightback to kick off his defence of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship against title Dutch debutant Kevin Doets, coming from 2-1 down to claim a thrilling 3-2 victory.

The world number one was facing the prospect of becoming the first defending champion to lose their opening match at the event since 2009, but a 13-darter with a brilliant 121 in the fourth set and 142 checkout in the opening leg of set five saw him through to the next stage.

"I feel good. It's a game that I needed," Smith told PDC, who averaged 100 during the contest.

"It was nice to show that I've still got the fight and I still know how to battle back, and I think in the last seven or eight legs I played really well.

"I kept my focus and I hit a couple of key shots at the right time.

"That's what I've been doing in practice, and this result has given me a big confidence boost."

The first double session of the tournament takes place on Saturday, headlined by a blockbuster clash between two-time World Champion Gary Anderson and former finalist Simon Whitlock.

Saturday, December 16th schedule

Afternoon Session (13:30 CET)

Lee Evans v Sandro Eric Sosing (R1)

Connor Scutt v Krzysztof Kciuk (R1)

Jules van Dongen v Darren Penhall (R1)

Dave Chisnall v Cameron Menzies (R2)

Evening Session (20:00 CET)

Jamie Hughes v David Cameron (R1)

Keane Barry v Reynaldo Rivera (R1)

Scott Williams v Haruki Muramatsu (R1)

Gary Anderson v Simon Whitlock (R2)

