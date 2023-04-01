Michael Smith 'needed confidence boost' after narrowly avoiding upset

The Bully Boy produced a brilliant fightback to kick off his defence of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship against title Dutch debutant Kevin Doets, coming from 2-1 down to claim a thrilling 3-2 victory.
The world number one was facing the prospect of becoming the first defending champion to lose their opening match at the event since 2009, but a 13-darter with a brilliant 121 in the fourth set and 142 checkout in the opening leg of set five saw him through to the next stage.
"I feel good. It's a game that I needed," Smith told PDC, who averaged 100 during the contest.
"It was nice to show that I've still got the fight and I still know how to battle back, and I think in the last seven or eight legs I played really well.
"I kept my focus and I hit a couple of key shots at the right time.
"That's what I've been doing in practice, and this result has given me a big confidence boost."
The first double session of the tournament takes place on Saturday, headlined by a blockbuster clash between two-time World Champion Gary Anderson and former finalist Simon Whitlock.
Saturday, December 16th schedule
Afternoon Session (13:30 CET)
Lee Evans v Sandro Eric Sosing (R1)
Connor Scutt v Krzysztof Kciuk (R1)
Jules van Dongen v Darren Penhall (R1)
Dave Chisnall v Cameron Menzies (R2)
Evening Session (20:00 CET)
Jamie Hughes v David Cameron (R1)
Keane Barry v Reynaldo Rivera (R1)
Scott Williams v Haruki Muramatsu (R1)