Defending world champion Michael Smith 'wants to win everything'

World champion Michael Smith thought he had done it all in darts after winning last year's world title, but realises he has developed a hunger that is hard to satisfy: "I'm not ready to be called former world champion yet," he said.

Smith took his first world title by beating Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in sets in the final last year.

Smith threw a nine-darter in that match, just moments after van Gerwen saw his chance for a nine-darter broken on the last dart.

"When I became world champion, I thought I had finished the game. I didn't practice anymore, went to Las Vegas on holiday. I thought: what else can I achieve?" Smith told the PDC.

"Now I want a second and third and fourth world title. I want to win every major tournament at the PDC. Only then can I say I have played out darts."

Bolstered by his world title, Smith was still posting good results at the beginning of the year, but at recent major tournaments, things went wrong a number of times early on for the Englishman.

"Things are still not going as hoped on the big stages, but the World Championships is the right place to find my form again," said Bully Boy.

Smith will play the final match of the evening on Friday against the winner of the match between Kevin Doets and Stowe Buntz.

