PDC World Championship: Price wins in straight sets to reach third round

Calm before the storm: Ally Pally set for another night of darts

No fewer than four players made their debut at the PDC World Darts Championships on Monday night. Catch up on all the action below, which includes wins for Gerwyn Price and Martin Lukeman.

Tricole became the first ever Frenchman at the PDC World Championship tonight. He qualified by winning the West European Qualifier.

After three misses from the Belgian, it was Tricole who took the first leg. The former landscaper stayed 100% on his doubles and held his own leg for a 2-0 lead.

Through a handsome 109 finish, the builder from Belgium did manage to win the third leg and things began to click.

Vandenbogaerde needed a break to stay in the set and threw the first 180 of the match in the fourth leg. The man defending his tour card at Alexandra Palace equalised after misses from Tricole.

The fifth and decisive leg was started with 100, 140 and 100 by Vandenbogaerde. Tricole countered with 180, 100 and 83. Both men missed in their first finish and, from 25, 'Super Mario' dragged the set in.

Vandenbogaerde - Tricole PDC

In the first leg of the second set, Vandenbogaerde missed an arrow on the double for a break and saw Tricole take the lead a turn later.

A leg later, the roles were reversed and the Belgian equalised. Tricole continued to miss doubles and was broken in the third leg and was in trouble in "his" set.

Vandenbogaerde missed two darts for the set and this time Tricole managed to finish, so another fifth leg was needed. Visibly dissatisfied, the Frenchman still managed to win the second set via tops.

Tricole in the lead

After seven missed darts on Vandenbogaerde's double, Tricole took the lead with a break. Both men kept their own leg and Tricole was allowed to throw for the set at 2-1.

Vandenbogaerde finally hit the double 18 and finished 101 for a break back and a decisive fifth leg. While the Belgian was allowed to start, the initiative was for Tricole after he again threw 180 and the Frenchman took the set by going 6-for-11 on tops.

Tricole became the first Frenchman at the PDC World Cup and won PDC

From 71, Vandenbogaerde had a chance to break for 2-1, but missed tops. Tricole remained solid on the doubles and got to match point.

The Belgian levelled the score in his own leg and again there was a fifth leg. Mario's chance came via 90, but double 5 was missed. Tricole got two matchdarts and via double 10 he decided the match.

Tricole comes up against former world champion Rob Cross in the second round.

Leung proved himself right away by seeing five of his first six darts into the triple 20. That happened in Van Veen's leg, making the first break of the match.

The Hong Kong native could not enjoy his break for long, as Van Veen immediately levelled the score again. The third leg also resulted in a break for Leung, who was throwing almost 95 average at that moment.

Van Veen stepped up a gear by opening the fourth leg with 180 and 140. Moments later 116 was finished and the set went to a decisive fifth leg, which Van Veen got to start.

The Dutchman became the first to keep his own leg and did not miss a dart on the double until then.

Van Veen - Leung PDC

After Leung also managed to keep his own leg for the first time, he led 2-0 after a break. Leung missed four darts for the set and Van Veen took advantage by breaking back.

By hitting a 112 finish at the right moment, Van Veen levelled the score and a fifth leg was needed again. Leung was allowed to start it and did so with 140 and his fourth 180.

After nine arrows Leung was on 46 and missed his 12th(!) set-dart three innings later. Van Veen took advantage and made it 2-0 in sets.

Turnaround

From 87, Leung also managed to lead 1-0 in the third set, which happened after he broke Van Veen for the fourth time in the match.

Van Veen seemed emboldened and Leung was able to take another 2-0 lead. Van Veen kept his own leg despite Leung's sixth 180. Leung's seventh 180 helped him a long way to win his own leg and the set.

With Van Veen on 286, Leung then managed to finish from 40 for the set.

Leung beat Van Veen in impressive fashion PDC

The first leg of the fourth set yielded a break for Van Veen. The level dropped a bit and Leung handled that well and the break back brought the score to 1-1.

At 2-1 for Leung, Van Veen had to keep his own leg, but saw his opponent open with 180. Despite chances for Van Veen, the leg and with it the set went to Leung.

Ludicrous Leung

Leung won his fourth leg in a row and broke Van Veen immediately. In the second leg, Leung started with his ninth 180 and number ten followed two innings later.

It was more than enough to reach 2-0 and match point. After his 11th 180 of the match, Leung got a matchdart on bullseye, but Van Veen stayed alive and connected for 2-1.

Van Veen's collapse was complete and from 62, Leung missed his second matchdart, but was allowed to come back a turn later with a full hand.

Matchdart number three did hit and Leung eliminated the losing youth World Championship finalist.

Leung will meet Gabriel Clemens in the second round. The winner of that match will take on Dave Chisnall one round later.

Lukeman won the first set, which Puha started 3-0. For that, he needed an average of less than 89. In a set with no 180 scores, Puha got three darts on a double, but missed them all.

Lukeman - Puha PDC

With a 110 finish, Lukeman won the fourth leg in a row. Then, in the second leg of the second set, Puha got on the board by keeping his own leg.

Puha missed the chance to break and fell behind 2-1. In the fourth leg too, Puha could not throw out and Lukeman managed to win the second set fairly easily as well.

Puha's reply

Partly due to the first 180 of the match, Puha managed to make it 1-0 in the third set. After both men neatly kept their own leg, a fifth leg had to bring decision. Puha got to start and after seven darts on the double he managed to win the set.

Lukeman had little trouble with Puha PDC

Puha had a lot of trouble finishing with a dart in his hand and Lukeman managed to win the first two legs of the fourth set. This put the Englishman on match point and he opened the third leg with 180.

With Puha on 293, Lukeman had three match darts. The first one was immediately bingo.

Lukeman will take on Damon Heta in the second round.

The 2021 world champion started his World Championship with a maximum score. It immediately gave him confidence and the first break.

As Scutt failed to throw out 167, Price also grabbed a break in the third leg and with it the set at lightning speed.

Price - Scutt PDC

Despite his first two 180s, Scutt still failed to get on the scoreboard in the second leg of the second set. The second set also went 3-0 to Price, who looked to be in for a very easy night.

Scutt knew it took something special to win a leg and in the first leg of the third set he was out in 12 arrows via a 121 finish. As Price strung together 180s, Scutt's leg saw him take a 2-1 lead and on match point.

Scutt saw Price miss five matchdarts in his own leg and forced a decisive fifth leg. In the end, matchdart seven went off and Price qualified for the third round.