PDC World Championship: Van Gerwen beats Barry to reach third round

Michael van Gerwen made it to the third round in the evening session on the fifth day of play, while Wessel Nijman lost in the first round. Mike de Decker was also in action. Catch up on all the action at Alexandra Palace.

Nijman started the match well and was able to get to a finish quickly. With 77 left he hit his first arrow on the double, via tops it was 1-0.

Beaton had 107 left in his own first leg and that had to go out, as Nijman was on 40. He did not hit a triple, so Nijman could take the break. But he didn't and so Beaton threw from 52 to make it 1-1.

The Dutchman was still not getting much pressure from Beaton and had six arrows for 142. After three arrows 82 remained, but that did not go out. Tops was missed again. Beaton had 123 left and threw out via the bullseye to take the first break: 2-1.

Beaton had the first three darts of the set from 40, but missed all three. Nijman also missed three arrows on double 16 and so Beaton took the set via double 10.

Beaton started the second set, in which two 180s fell immediately. Both men scored one and had a similar finish. 121 did not go out for the Englishman, but neither did 116 for the Dutchman. Beaton threw out 64 to lead 1-0. Nijman threw his second 180 in his leg and threw out 107 via double 18. Beaton also threw his two 180 in the following leg.

Beaton held his own leg again as he threw out 90 via double 15. Beaton almost grabbed the break on 126, only bullseye did not go in. Nijman threw out 68. Beaton started with 180 and continued with 137, quickly going for a finish. 90 didn't go out yet, but 36 did and so it became 2-0.

Nijman started the set well, hitting double 4 with his 16th dart to make it 1-0. Nijman threw 180 in Beaton's leg and had a chance for the break from 106. He did not find a triple and so Beaton got the chance, but he too did not finish 93. From 48, Nijman did get the break and led 2-0. Nijman also threw an excellent third leg, throwing out 49 via double 16 and winning the set in straight legs.

Beaton finishes it off

Again Nijman threw a 180 in Beaton's leg. Both had 121 and both missed. Nijman had two darts on the break from 49 and immediately threw double 16: 1-0. He also opened right away 180 in his own leg, but Beaton followed with the same score. Nijman followed with 140, but Beaton threw 174. A nine darter did not materialise for Beaton. Nijman had 36 left after nine arrows and finished the leg in 11 darts.

Both Beaton and Nijman threw fantastic in set four, over 110 average. Beaton threw out his own leg by throwing 85 in two darts. Nijman just did not throw any triples and made it very difficult for himself. 147 was left, but that didn't go out and so Beaton had the chance from 60 and he took it: 2-2.

Nijman completely lost it and lost the match. Beaton threw 18-0 and left 63. He did not throw out, but was allowed to come back. He then also missed 12 with three darts and Nijman had 100 left. Beaton then threw double 6 and won the match.

Statistics Beaton-Nijman PDC

De Decker started the match lousy and it cost him his own leg. Horvat threw out 60 in two arrows to make it 1-0 in the Belgian's set. He recovered in the second leg by throwing out 106 via double 16. De Decker threw another high finish, this time to save his own leg. 96 went out in two arrows via double 18.

Horvat did reply with the first maximum score of the match. He eventually left 116, but missed tops. Decker was not yet on a finish so he could come back for it. 40 just didn't go out and then neither did 10. De Decker had 24 left and took the set by throwing out double 12.

The Belgian started the second set excellently as well, as he grabbed the break right away. 100 went out in three arrows via double 10 to take the upper hand in the set from Horvat.

In the second leg, De Decker threw himself to death. He threw double 10 where double 6 was needed. Horvat took advantage and threw out 60 in two arrows. Horvat needed to throw out 104 to keep his leg, but he did not throw a triple and so had no chance. De Decker threw out 16 and took the third break of the set: 2-1.

De Decker eventually won the set with a handsome finish. 110 went out, where Horvat was waiting on 25. He could have pushed right through in set three, but didn't. De Decker had six darts for 60, as he provided himself with that position with a 180. He got missed five darts and Horvat took advantage of that. He threw out 117 via tops to make it 1-0 in the Belgian's set.

De Decker did recover with a 180 and an 84 throw out in Horvat's leg to equalise. With another 180, he eventually held 62 and also threw out. Thus De Decker was a leg away from victory. Horvat threw a good leg and was quickly away from De Decker, eventually throwing double 10 to drag out another fifth. De Decker had plenty of time to finish it off as he was on 32, while Horvat had no finish. He threw out double 16 to win the match 3-0.

Statistics De Decker-Horvat PDC

Pietreczko started the match well with a high finish. He threw out 116 via double 18 to keep his own leg. In the second leg, he had a similar finish with 114, but this time he missed that same double 18. Suzuki did not get 91 out and so the German was allowed to come back. Double 9 went out and so came the first break right away: 2-0.

In the last leg, Pietreczko threw the first 180 of the match and 85 out for the set: 3-0.

In the second set, Suzuki grabbed her first leg. Pietreczko had one chance to break via 157, but it did not go out and so Suzuki was able to win her first leg via 24. The German replied by nearly throwing out 126. Triple 19 went in twice, but double 6 did not. Suzuki still had no finish and so he came back on double 6 and it became 1-1.

The German grabbed the break in the third leg. Many darts were needed by both players to reach a finish. Suzuki was still well over 100 and so Pietreczko made it 2-1 via tops.

He had his own start in the third fourth and did not have any problems. He had six darts for 103 and had 32 left after three, but failed to finish. Suzuki still did not come close and so the German, with his last arrow on double 2, made it 2-0.

Suzuki unable to resist

The second ton plus finish came from Pietreczko at the start of the third set. He threw out 111 via double 16 to make it 1-0. Suzuki had a chance to keep her leg from 96, but she did not throw out. The German did not find two triple 19s and therefore could not throw out, but Suzuki threw away all chances to throw out. She did not take them and saw the leg go by as Pietreczko threw double 8.

He was on match point and wanted to finish the match with 164, but a second triple 19 did not go in. 28 remained and he was allowed to come back for that and via double 14 he won the match.

Van Gerwen threw a delightful opening set. In his leg he threw 180 and soon reached a finish. Via tops it became 1-0.

In the second leg Van Gerwen got, where Barry also threw his first 180. 78 did not go out via tops, so Barry was able to throw out on double 16. He ended up missing five arrows and so Van Gerwen took his leg away.

Barry still took the rebreak, but Van Gerwen threw 140 twice to eventually leave tops. He ended up very easily winning the first set with over 103 average.

Van Gerwen throws out 167

Barry got off to a great start in the second set by throwing out 94 and a maximum score in Van Gerwen's leg. Van Gerwen had to throw out 167 to save his leg and did so, a great finish. Barry therefore had to keep his leg, but did not get 38 out.

Van Gerwen did throw out 78 in two arrows and threw out five of six chances at the double, a great score. He thus grabbed the break and in his own leg threw his second maximum followed by 140. Van Gerwen did miss 36 with three arrows in hand, but Barry did not get 117 out. Van Gerwen threw out the double 2 to make it 2-0.

Van Gerwen kept on hitting and easily won the first leg. After he threw 140, there was 54 left. Barry threw another 180, but it was already too late. Van Gerwen threw out 54 in two arrows.

In the second leg, Barry thought he could finish the leg with 8 left, but 112 went out via double 14, putting him on match point. He finished just short in style as 124 went just short. He missed the double 11, but was allowed to come back for it and then threw it. Thus Van Gerwen won very quickly 3-0.