Egypt move into semi-finals of Olympic football after beating Paraguay on penalties

Egypt reached the semi-final of the Olympic football tournament for the first time in 60 years, as they came from behind to beat Paraguay on penalties at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille to set up a mouthwatering semi-final meeting against either France or Argentina.

Egypt, who sailed through a group including the much-fancied Spain, came up against a Paraguay side who had conceded more goals than any of their fellow quarter-finalists. Despite the South Americans’ apparent defensive weakness, the high stakes of this contest led to a cagey opening with neither prepared to take too many risks.

However, the Pharaohs squandered a huge chance just past the half-hour mark, when Mahmoud Saber failed to beat Roberto Fernández when one-on-one with the Paraguay goalkeeper with the first real opportunity of this quarter-final.

Carlos Jara Saguier’s worries were eased as his side got through to the interval without any further scares, even managing more shots than their African opposition, albeit without ever really threatening an opener.

But unsurprisingly, the Paraguay defence was once again cast into the spotlight following the restart. Taking advantage of the vast space on the right flank, Ahmed Sayed set up Ibrahim Adel for a point-blank finish, only for the latter to completely miss the ball.

Match stats Flashscore

At the other end, Marcelo Pérez forced Egyptian goalkeeper Hamza Alaa into a save with a thunderous effort as Paraguay re-established themselves in the contest.

And, with fresh momentum, La Albirroja broke the deadlock in the 71st minute in classy fashion, as Julio Enciso’s pinpoint through ball found Diego Gómez, with the Inter Miami man making no mistake in applying the finishing touch into the bottom corner.

With time running out to save their Olympic dream, Egypt rallied, restoring parity in the 88th minute as Adel made up for his earlier miss with a fantastic header into the near corner following a perfect cross by Zizo.

That sent the tie into extra-time, and both teams clearly looked fatigued as penalties neared. Egypt came closer to deciding the game before that, with an Adel rebound, which was bundled round the post by Fernández, ensuring that the contest would be decided by a shootout.

Paraguay blinked first, with Pérez denied from the spot by a brilliant diving save from Alaa in the Egyptian goal. That was the opening the Pharaohs needed, as they put together a perfect shootout performance with goalscorer Adel hitting the winning penalty to seal his side's place in the semi-finals of the Olympic football tournament for the first time since 1964.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ibrahim Adel (Egypt)

