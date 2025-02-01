Advertisement
England captain Jos Buttler to miss Australia T20 series with injury

Jos Buttler has been ruled out of this month's T20 series against Australia
Jos Buttler has been ruled out of this month's T20 series against AustraliaGareth Copley / Getty Images South America / Getty Images via AFP
England white-ball captain Jos Buttler (33) will miss this month's three-match Twenty20 series against Australia due to a right calf injury, with Phil Salt leading the side in his absence, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Buttler, who also missed The Hundred, has been named in the squad for the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the same opponents later this month but remains a doubt, the ECB added.

Allrounder Jamie Overton, who made his Test debut in 2022, has been called up to replace Buttler in England's T20 squad. Uncapped Jordan Cox has also been included in the ODI squad as cover after his earlier call-up to the T20 squad.

The T20 series will be played between September 11th-15th with the ODI series taking place from September 19th-29th.

England T20 squad:

Phil Salt, Jofra Archer Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner.

England ODI squad:

Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

CricketJoseph ButtlerPhilip SaltEnglandAustralia
