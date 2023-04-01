England confident Ahmed's visa issues will be fixed before next India test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. England confident Ahmed's visa issues will be fixed before next India test
England confident Ahmed's visa issues will be fixed before next India test
England's Rehan Ahmed reacts
England's Rehan Ahmed reacts
Reuters
England's Rehan Ahmed (19) ran into visa issues on the team's return to India from Abu Dhabi for the third test of their five-match series after the leg-spinner was briefly stopped at Rajkot airport due to a "paperwork discrepancy."

Reports in the Indian media said the 19-year-old, who is of Pakistani heritage, had a single-entry visa but the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday the player obtained a temporary visa and the correct one would be issued soon.

England won the first test before India levelled the series 1-1 last week, after which the tourists had a mid-series break before the next test which begins on Thursday.

"We were advised, on returning to India, that there was paperwork discrepancy with Rehan Ahmed's visa," a spokesperson for the ECB said.

"The local authorities at Rajkot Airport were supportive, enabling Rehan entry on a temporary visa.

"The correct visa should be processed and issued in the coming days. He will continue to prepare with the rest of the squad ahead of the third test."

England will hope the latest issue is sorted out quickly as they are already without spin spearhead Jack Leach for the remainder of the series due to a left knee injury.

Ahmed's fellow spinner Shoaib Bashir, who is of also of Pakistani heritage, was ruled out of the first test in Hyderabad due to a visa delay that was eventually resolved.

India and Pakistan have soured political relations and they do not play each other outside multi-team events. People of Pakistani origin are required to submit additional details to obtain an Indian visa. Australia's Pakistan-born opener Usman Khawaja had faced a similar visa delay before their tour of India last year.

The third test will be followed by matches at Ranchi and Dharamsala.

Mentions
CricketAhmed RehanEnglandPakistan
Related Articles
Ben Stokes proud of England's rookie spin attack despite India defeat
Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley script England's thrilling win against India
Dallas to hold Twenty20 World Cup opener as Barbados gets final
Show more
Cricket
India's Kuldeep says fit-again Jadeja available for third England Test
Ben Stokes set to mark 100th Test with India series on knife-edge
South Africa stand firm against New Zealand after Ravindra strikes in Hamilton
India's KL Rahul out of third Test against England due to fitness issues
New Zealand focused on process ahead of second South Africa Test
England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of India tests with knee injury
Sunrisers Eastern Cape retain SA20 trophy with big final win
India's Virat Kohli to miss rest of England series due to personal reasons
Michael Neser recalled to Australia squad for New Zealand test series
Most Read
AFCON Team of the Tournament: Nigeria dominate defence, Ivorians sparkle further forward
Toni Kroos says boos in Saudi Arabia only show his criticisms were correct
Real Madrid's injury woes provide extra motivation in Leipzig, says Ancelotti
Leipzig manager Marco Rose doesn't trust Jude Bellingham absence for Real Madrid visit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings