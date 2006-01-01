Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. EXCLUSIVE: Norwich City agree deal with RB Salzburg for Forson Amankwah

EXCLUSIVE: Norwich City agree deal with RB Salzburg for Forson Amankwah

Amankwah challenges Alphonso Davies
Amankwah challenges Alphonso DaviesReuters
Norwich City have reached an agreement with RB Salzburg for the transfer of Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah (21), Flashscore sources can confirm. He is set to sign a four year deal.

The Canaries are looking to bolster their squad following Gabriel Sara's departure to Galatasaray.

New Norwich head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup, familiar with young Ghanaian talent from his time at Nordsjaelland, is keen on Amankwah.

The 21-year-old joined Salzburg in 2021 and has since gained experience through loan spells at Liefering and Rheindorf Altach.

Last season marked a breakthrough for Amankwah, who made 27 appearances for Salzburg across all competitions, including his Champions League debut.

He made his debut for Ghana’s national team in March playing a total of 88 minutes in the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

His performances have attracted interest from several clubs this summer, including Anderlecht, Sturm Graz, Nordsjaelland, Freiburg, Augsburg, and Stuttgart.

Norwich offered a clear path to first-team football and the allure of playing in England appealed to Amankwah.

The Canaries, who finished 6th in the Championship last season and reached the playoff semi-finals, are aiming for a return to the Premier League after their relegation in 2022.

Amankwah's signing could be a key step in achieving that goal.

Author
AuthorFlashscore
Mentions
FootballForson AmankwahNorwichSalzburgAfrican footballGhanaTransfer News
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Thomas-Asante set to join Coventry City
Danish club Randers set to sign Ghanaian talent Abdul Hakim Sulemana
EXCLUSIVE: Mohammed Fuseini set to join Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from Sturm Graz
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Olmo in Barcelona to complete move, Atleti and Chelsea trading players
Updated
Will Atletico break the domination of Real and Barcelona after spending spree?
EXCLUSIVE: Austrian coach Schopp on playing with Baggio & Guardiola in Serie A
Spain's Morata and Rodri banned for one match by UEFA over Euro 2024 celebrations
Real Madrid edge past Chelsea while AC Milan beat Barcelona on penalties
US reach first Olympic final in 12 years with 1-0 extra-time win over Germany
Why Gor Mahia versus Kenya Police in FKF Community Shield Cup clash was cancelled
Two Polish referees removed from Champions League duty
Brazil's Marta remains banned for semi-final against Spain
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olmo in Barcelona to complete move, Atleti and Chelsea trading players
Paris Olympics LIVE: Lyles books place in 200m final, Hall storms to 400m final win
Real Madrid edge past Chelsea while AC Milan beat Barcelona on penalties
Paris Olympics LIVE: Thomas takes 200m crown ahead of Alfred to round off night on track

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings