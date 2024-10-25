EXCLUSIVE: Tusker coach Okere reveals concerns after dropped points in FKF title race

Tusker interim coach Charles Okere has admitted being concerned with the team’s lack of consistency as the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League entered matchday six on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In the fixture at Police Sacco Stadium, the Brewers gave away a first-half lead and ended up drawing 1-1 against Ulinzi Stars. Skipper Charles Momanyi had broken the deadlock in the first half, but the military men drew level four minutes after the restart through substitute Brian Kafero.

Momanyi scored the opener five minutes before the break when he swept the ball home from inside the box after Shaphan Siwa had set him up from a corner with his fourth assist of the season. The team had a few chances to score another, with Momanyi having another header from a Mike Oduor corner going wide.

George Kaddu had an opportunity to score for Tusker when he struck a shot from a distance, but it was deflected inches over the bar. Ulinzi had a close opportunity from a counter with Yakeen Mutheli heading over from close range.

Tusker drew with the Ulinzi Stars Tusker Media

In the second half, Ulinzi levelled after substitute Kafero swept the ball from inside the box after a deflected cross. Okere made offensive changes, bringing in John Njuguna, Jacob Onyango, Boban Zirintusa and Joseph Mwangi. Onyango could have won the game for the Brewers late on but his shot from a distance was tipped over by the Ulinzi keeper.

The Brewers have been blowing hot and cold, winning two matches, drawing three and losing one. They kicked off the season with a 1-0 win against Sofapaka, and suffered their first defeat - a 3-2 outcome against Kariobangi Sharks in their second fixture.

Tusker drew 2-2 against Kakamega Homeboyz, drew 1-1 against Kenya Police, recovered to beat FC Talanta 3-1 before the 1-1 draw against Ulinzi Stars.

Tusker need consistency to challenge for the title

According to Okere, who was promoted to take up the interim role following the exit of veteran Robert Matano, Tusker’s performance has not been good enough and for them to challenge for the title, they will need to work on their consistency.

“We need consistency, consistency is the key because if you drop points, especially a game you had controlled the better part of, it is a huge worry and we need to work on that, we need to fix that as quickly as possible,” Okere told Flashscore.

“For you to be a champion you must have resilient because every team you get and play against they come to give their all so we need to be resilient as a champion, we need to develop that character have the personality to control the game and that is something that we need to work on as a team because the psychological part of the players is the key now.”

Okere continued: “We create enough chances and then we waste them, it drains the energy of the team, we need to be sharp, build our composure in front of the goal and our decision making must be spot on, so those are the areas we want to work on as a team.”

Against Ulinzi, Okere admitted his side had played well after a cagey start in the first half but they dropped their intensity in the second period allowing the soldiers to draw level.

“We started not that well but we started to pick up and managed to score a goal but unfortunately in the second half, actually in the beginning of the period, we conceded a goal and could not score another to win the game,” added Okere.

“That is something that is worrying us as a team because there is no way anytime we score then we concede, it clearly shows that there is a department that is not working well and that is an area that we are going to address as a team before our next assignment.”

Tusker are struggling for consistency so far this season Tusker Media

Tusker have dropped points while on course to win a game on three occasions and Okere expressed his disappointment over the issue.

“It is not what we expected at the start of the season, we have set season targets and if we continue dropping points it worrying because we need to take as maximum points as many as possible in the first leg, dropping points is not a positive sign, we need to change that kind of display and be positive.”

The Brewers have been Gor Mahia’s closest challengers in the title race finishing second in the last two seasons. In the last campaign, the Brewers finished second with 65 points, eight less than K’Ogalo, who sealed a record 21st league title in the process.

Tusker will shift focus to their fixture against KCB on Saturday. Last season the Brewers collected six points from the Bankers, winning the first round fixture 5-0 away before beating them 2-0 in the reverse contest.

In the last six matches between the two sides, KCB are yet to beat Tusker, the best result being a 1-1 draw in 2022. However, Tusker could find a different KCB side, who have managed four matches and drawn two this season.

Gor Mahia keen to bounce back against Nairobi City Stars

Gor Mahia will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Nairobi City Stars on Saturday, October 26th.

The K’Ogalo vs Simba wa Nairobi fixture will be among the nine lined up across the country after another nine were played in mid-week. The reigning champions will be seeking to make amends having dropped their first points of the season following a 0-0 draw against KCB. K’Ogalo have a good record against City Stars going into the previous meeting between the two sides.

Last season, Gor Mahia sealed a double over Simba wa Nairobi, winning the first meeting 4-1 at home before edging them 1-0 in the away contest. In the previous season, it was Gor Mahia, who reigned supreme again winning the first meeting 1-0 before registering a 4-1 victory on their way to win the title.

In the last six matches between the two sides, City Stars have only managed to beat Gor Mahia once and it was during the 2021 season when they stunned them 1-0 in the first meeting but K’Ogalo avenged that by winning the second round meeting 3-2.

Heading into the fixture, Gor Mahia are sitting eighth in the 18-team league table with seven points from three matches while City Stars are languishing at the bottom with two points from five matches.

Posta Rangers will host Ulinzi Stars, Mathare United will come up against FC Talanta, Kariobangi Sharks will entertain winless Shabana while Bandari will be at home against Bidco United.

On Sunday, focus will be on AFC Leopards who will take on promoted side Mara Sugar. Ingwe’s last fixture saw them draw 1-1 against Sharks while Mara came from a goal down to force a similar draw against Posta Rangers. Mara have enjoyed a good start to life in their first season in the top-flight as they currently occupy third position with 11 points accumulated from three wins, two draws and one defeat.

Meanwhile, Ingwe are lying fourth with 10 points amassed from three wins, one draw and two defeats. Murang’a Seal will be at home against Kakamega Homeboyz, who finally picked their first win - a 2-0 outcome against City Stars.