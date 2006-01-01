EXCLUSIVE: Martins Neiva targets unbeaten FKF campaign with Gor Mahia after flying start

Gor Mahia head coach Leonardo Martins Neiva (46) is not ruling out the prospects of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) champions finishing the 2024/25 season unbeaten.

K’Ogalo kicked off the current campaign on a flying note, winning their opening two matches and scoring seven goals in the process without conceding.

They opened their campaign with a 4-0 demolition of promoted side Mathare United on September 28th. Against the ‘Slum Boys’ at Machakos Stadium, K’Ogalo needed goals from Austin Odhiambo, Shariff Musa, Geofrey Ochieng and new signing Gedeon Bendeka to register the emphatic result.

Their second fixture pitted them against Posta Rangers on Saturday, October 19th, and K’Ogalo continued from where they had left off as goals from Bryan Wangai, Austin Odhiambo and Bendeka condemned the Mailmen to their second defeat of the season.

Gor Mahia eased past Mathare United Mathare United Media

While the league has reached matchday five, K’Ogalo have only played two matches as they were involved in the CAF Champions League where they failed in the second preliminary round.

Having beaten El Merreikh of South Sudan 5-2 on aggregate in the first round of the lucrative inter-club competition, K’Ogalo were pitted against the defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt. The first leg in Nairobi saw the Red Devils win 3-0 and they registered the same result in Cairo during the return leg to qualify with a 6-0 aggregate scoreline.

It would be 'amazing' for Gor Mahia to finish unbeaten

According to Martins Neiva, who is handling K’Ogalo for the first season having replaced Johnathan McKinstry, it will be amazing for the record Kenyan champions with 21 titles, to end the season without losing a single game.

“We have only started the season, we have played two matches and won both, but I know it will not be easy surely (to go unbeaten) but of course if we get it, it will be amazing for us and the fans,” Martins Neiva told Flashscore.

In the history of the league, Gor Mahia have won the league title twice with an unbeaten record. The first time was in 1976 and they repeated the same feat 39 years later under the leadership of Frank Nuttall in the 2015 season.

During the campaign under Nuttall, Gor Mahia won 24 matches, drew six and lost zero ties amassing 78 points, 20 points above second-place Ulinzi Stars in a 30-game campaign.

The eventual league champions scored 60 goals while conceding just 12 goals and going on to finish with a goal difference of +48 goals. K’Ogalo posted the biggest home win of the season – the 5-0 drubbing of Nakuru AllStars.

“I remember the last time Gor Mahia won the title unbeaten was in 2015 under Frank (Nuttall), I think it is something we can easily achieve, we only need to stay focused and do our work, but we still have a lot of areas that need improvement before we start talking about the season,” added Martins Neiva.

"We are working on a lot of things moving forward but we still have so many games to play, it is a long journey, it is a process, step by step we are getting in shape, but the key point is the good combinations and variations that the players are doing.”

Last season, Gor Mahia won the title after amassing 73 points, losing in three matches, drawing 10 and winning 21.

Martins Neiva names favourites for the FKF title

The former Vipers SC coach named three teams as among the favourites to wrestle the title from K’Ogalo.

Asked if teams were scared of facing Gor Mahia, Martins Neiva said: “Not really, they (teams) are trying their best. We are among the favourites together with Kenya Police, AFC Leopards and Tusker.”

Gor Mahia have so far scored seven goals in the league, and only two are from an outright striker. Asked how he felt his team was scoring from all positions, not relying on strikers, Martins Neiva said: “Very good question, the modern football is like that.

“We must work hard to score from all positions/angles, we have a very good squad and I am very happy with their performance so far.”

Rooney Onyango set to return for next match

Onyango (left) is returning Gor Mahia Media

The situation of winger Rooney Onyango did not escape the interview, with the Harambee Stars player already missing the two opening league matches owing to disciplinary issues.

The former Gusii United and Wazito FC player found himself in the wrong books of coach Martins Neiva after he allegedly skipped training ahead of the team’s return leg clash against Al Ahly.

In the process, Onyango was dropped from the starting XI with Martins Neiva revealing that the issue will be sorted at the club level. Onyango then went ahead to miss the fixtures against Mathare and Posta Rangers.

Martins Neiva has now confirmed that Onyango will be in contention to play when Gor Mahia take on table leaders KCB in a mid-week clash on Wednesday, October 23rd.

“It is normal,” Martins Neiva responded when asked about Onyango’s situation. “He is coming back in the next game, He will be in the squad for the game.”

Pressed further to explain if the issue with Rooney Onyango had been sorted, Martins Neiva said: “Yes, completely.”

After playing against the Bankers, K’Ogalo will entertain Nairobi City Stars on Saturday October 26th and face Murang’a Seal on Saturday November 2nd before their Mashemeji derby against bitter rivals AFC Leopards on November 24th.