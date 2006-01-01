More than six billion dollars was spent on transfers

A record 11,000 international transfers were registered globally during the 2024 close-season transfer window, a 4.8% increase compared to the same period last year, a report from world governing body FIFA said.

Clubs spent more than $6.40 billion on transfer fees, the second-highest ever, though down 13.06% from last year. Around $5.58 billion was spent in Europe alone where English clubs dominated, spending more than $1.6 billion on transfer fees in the mid-year window.

England's spending has fallen by 15.5% from $2 billion last year, a more prudent approach after concerns over potential sanctions for failing to comply with the top-flight Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Spending by the top clubs in Saudi Arabia has also fallen by 50.74%, from $875 million last year to $431 million this term. The Saudi League's transfer registrations close in October.

England also leads in the number of incoming transfers, with 526, followed by clubs from Brazil and Portugal.

Spending on international transfer fees in women’s professional football was $6.8 million during the mid-year window, more than double from last year.