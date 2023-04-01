Football Tracker: Girona beat Barcelona to go top, Roma held & Marseille win

Chancel Mbemba and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both scored first-half goals for Marseille

It's the weekend and that means one thing - football coming from all corners! Flashscore's Football Tracker is the best place to keep up with all the action.

Sunday, December 10th

22:59 CET - Girona have secured a famous 4-2 victory over Catalan rivals Barcelona to go to the top of the LaLiga standings!

Top of LaLiga Flashscore

22:44 CET - Visiting Fiorentina have come back to rescue a draw against a Roma side that were reduced to nine by the end. The match finished 1-1 - the point gained sees Roma go back up into the top four on goal difference.

Key match stats Flashscore

22:43 CET - Four first-half goals set Marseille up for a thumping 4-2 win over Lorient in Ligue 1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace for OM, who have moved up to sixth with the win.

Aubameyang scored a brace AFP

22:23 CET - Today’s abandoned LaLiga game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao will resume on Monday, LaLiga has announced. Read more here.

21:50 CET - In the Catalan clash in LaLiga, Girona lead Barcelona 2-1 at the break. Can Girona hang on for a famous win and go top?

Follow the second half with our live commentary.

21:34 CET - It’s half-time in Italy where Roma lead Fiorentina 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Romelu Lukaku.

21:26 CET - In the late game in Ligue 1, Marseille have raced into a big lead against Lorient.

20:27 CET - Cadiz and Osasuna have drawn 1-1 in LaLiga.

20:07 CET - Not many matches remain this weekend but there are a couple of big ones to round us off.

As mentioned, in Serie A, Roma and Fiorentina face off for the chance to go fourth at 20:45 CET.

Shortly after, a massive Catalan clash in LaLiga as Barcelona host Girona. Given Real Madrid dropped points yesterday, Girona would go top with a win.

Starting lineups for Barcelona vs Girona Flashscore

19:57 CET - Two early goals from Joshua Zirkzee have helped Bologna to a 2-1 win away at struggling Salernitana in Serie A.

The result lifts Bologna into the top four for the time being. However, Roma and Fiorentina play in the late game and a win would lift either above them.

Serie A results and fixtures Flashscore

19:27 CET - FC Koln and Mainz have played out a goalless draw in the Bundesliga.

19:24 CET - Ange-ball is back, baby! After a run of four games in the Premier League without a win, Tottenham are back to winning ways after crushing fellow top-four contenders Newcastle 4-1.

You can read all about the action here.

18:58 CET - An Alexandre Lacazette hat-trick has fired lowly Lyon to just their second Ligue 1 win of the season against Toulouse. The struggling giants of French football won 3-0. Is the revival on?

18:35 CET - It's been a tragic day in Granada, with their match with Athletic Bilbao abandoned after 17 minutes following the death of a supporter in the stands.

18:23 CET - At half-time in North London, Tottenham are leading Newcastle by two goals to nil.

Follow the match here

17:30 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have just about managed to maintain their unbeaten record, coming back to draw 1-1 after going behind against Stuttgart.

17:15 CET - The next match in England is a big one, with Tottenham playing host to Newcastle.

Tottenham vs Newcastle lineups Flashscore

17:11 CET - In Italy, Monza have won 1-0 against Genoa.

15:50 CET - Here are the full-time scores from the Premier League's afternoon fixtures.

Everton 2 Chelsea 0

Luton 1 Manchester City 2

Fulham 5 West Ham 0

Click here for the results in Ligue 1.

16:20 CET - At half-time, Stuttgart lead Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the Bundesliga.

15:57 CET - Atletico Madrid have secured a 2-1 win over visiting Almeria to keep the pressure on LaLiga’s top three. Atleti have a game in hand and so are very much still in the race.

Barcelona play Girona later today.

Atleti in the standings Flashscore

15:50 CET - Here are the half-time scores in the Premier League.

Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Luton 1 Manchester City 0

Fulham 3 West Ham 0

15:33 CET - The Bundesliga has kicked off for the day with a huge match. Table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen are taking on Stuttgart, who are having a pretty good start to the season themselves.

Thanks to Bayern’s loss yesterday, a win would send Bayer six points clear!

14:56 CET - The Premier League's afternoon fixtures are about to kick off. Follow the matches via the links below.

Everton vs Chelsea

Luton vs Manchester City

Fulham vs West Ham

14:53 CET - Nice have bounced back from their only loss of the Ligue 1 season yet to beat Reims 2-1 and leapfrog Monaco into second place. Their incredible start to the season has seen them concede just six times in the league.

Nice in Ligue 1 Flashscore

14:30 CET - In the first match in Serie A for the day, Torino and Frosinone have played out a goalless draw.

14:11 CET - It’s starting to feel like every game in the Premier League is a blockbuster such is the quality through the league.

That’s definitely the case this afternoon with Chelsea taking on Everton, Manchester City at Luton and Fulham hosting West Ham. All those games kick off at 15:00 CET while later on, Newcastle travel to Tottenham.

Strap yourself in for a Super Sunday of football!

Results and fixtures in the round Flashscore

13:14 CET - In just over 45 minutes, Atletico Madrid will begin their clash with Almeria. With Real Madrid dropping points yesterday and at least one of Girona and Barcelona guaranteed to do so in their clash tonight, it's a big chance for Diego Simeone's men to reignite their title challenge.

Follow the match here.

Atletico Madrid vs Almeria starting XIs Flashscore

12:40 CET - In a big blow for Manchester City, it has been reported that star striker Erling Haaland will miss their clash - one they really need to win - with Luton later today.

12:30 CET - Let’s take a moment to reflect on the fact that Nice have only conceded five goals in 14 league games this season. Five! What’s more, their captain and centre-back, Dante is still playing at 40. The Brazilian is ageing like a fine French wine it seems.

Dante's recent seasons in numbers Flashscore

12:18 CET - Here are the lineups for Nice's match with Reims.

Lineups Flashscore

11:40 CET- Saturday was a day of upsets with both Manchester United and Bayern Munich suffering shocking losses.

United were beaten 3-0 at home by Bournemouth while Bayern were battered 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt.

In Spain, Real Madrid could only draw at Betis while in Serie A, Inter were on fire as they smashed Udinese 4-0.

11:10 CET - Well, Saturday was a massive day of action which means there are fewer matches across the top leagues today but there is no shortage of good games, that’s for sure.

Starting in France, Nice will be looking to bounce back from their first loss in the league against Reims.

Later, both Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen are in action in the afternoon with Barcelona versus Girona the headliner this evening.