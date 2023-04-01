Football Tracker: Bologna up to sixth in Serie A after win, Girona draw with Bilbao

Football Tracker: Bologna up to sixth in Serie A after win, Girona draw with Bilbao

Another weekend, another feast of football. Flashscore’s Football Tracker is the only place to keep up with all the action.

Monday, November 27th

23:04 CET - Fulham needed a late Willian penalty to overcome Wolves 3-2 in a game where three spot-kicks were netted at Craven Cottage.

Check out the full report now.

Fulham - Wolves player ratings Flashscore

22:54 CET - Girona and Athletic Bilbao have drawn 1-1 in LaLiga with both goals coming in the second half. The Catalans dropped points for just the third time in 14 games in the league.

Girona - Athletic Bilbao ratings Flashscore

22:52 CET - More VAR controversy that sees Fulham get a second penalty four minutes from time and Willian makes no mistake for the second time tonight to give his side a 3-2 lead late on against Wolves.

22:38 CET - Bologna had Giovanni Fabbian and Joshua Zirkzee to thank for a 2-0 win over Torino to move them up to sixth in the table.

Read the full report here.

Bologna - Torino player ratings Flashscore

22:34 CET - We're all-square once more in London as Hwang Hee-Chan nets a penalty for Wolves down the middle to make it 2-2 against Fulham.

22:26 CET - Just 12 minutes after going behind, Athletic Bilbao are back on level terms against Girona through Inaki Williams.

22:17 CET - Viktor Tsygankov has given Girona the lead over Athletic Bilbao meaning they will head back to the top of the league. Meanwhile, Fulham have retaken the lead against Wolves through a Willian penalty.

21:48 CET - Both of our 21:00 CET kick-offs are level with Girona being held by Athletic Bilbao in a goalles first half, whilst Fulham and Wolves are locked at 1-1.

21:34 CET - Half-time between Bologna and Torino in Serie A with the sides goalless. Nikola Vlasic did have the ball in the net for the Turin side, but his goal was disallowed by a VAR call for offside.

Bologna - Torino first half stats Flashscore

21:25 CET - Some excellent wing-play from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde gave Matheus Cunha the simplest of headers for Wolves to draw level with Fulham in what is a flowing encounter.

21:09 CET - A fiery start from Fulham at Craven Cottage, where Alex Iwobi has given them the lead over Wolves from close range in just the seventh minute.

20:23 CET - Although both sides needed a win, Verona and Lecce have battled to a 2-2 draw in Serie A after hosts Verona equalised twice to snatch a point.

Read the full report from the game now.

Verona - Lecce player ratings Flashscore

20:07 CET - Girona will be hoping to head back to the top of LaLiga when they face the tough test of Athletic Bilbao from 21:00 CET.

See whether they can do it here.

Girona - Athletic Bilbao lineups Flashscore

Meanwhile Fulham take on Wolves in the Premier League looking to end their winless run of four games.

19:46 CET - The lineups are in for Serie A's late game between Bologna and Torino. Kick-off is at 20:45 CET.

Bologna - Torino lineups Flashscore

19:16 CET - Half-time in the first Serie A encounter of the night with Verona and Lecce level at a goal apiece. Frenchman Remi Oudin opened the scoring for Lecce before Cyril Ngonge equalised four minutes before the break.

Follow the second half now.

Verona - Lecce first half stats Flashscore

18:11 CET - Verona and Lecce start Monday's proceedings with both sides in desperate need of a win in Serie A.

Here are the lineups, and you can follow the game right here from 18:30 CET.

Verona - Lecce lineups Flashscore

15:30 CET - Spanish side Granada have announced Alexander Medina as their new manager after parting ways with Paco Lopez on Sunday.

15:10 CET - Barcelona have another chance to secure qualification for the knockout rounds of the Champions League when they host Porto, and Xavi Hernandez's (43) side need the fans support for this vital game, the manager said on Monday.

The Spanish side looked to be easing towards a last 16 place after winning their opening three games, but defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in their previous match leaves progress still in doubt, having failed to emerge from the group stage in the last two seasons.

"It's a very important, vital game for us. It's up to us to be first," Xavi told reporters.

"After two years, it's a great opportunity. We're playing at home. We need the fans. Hopefully it's going to be a magical night.

Read the full story here.

13:26 CET - Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne (32) is expecting to be back in the coming weeks.

The attacking midfielder has missed this season so far with a hamstring injury.

However, De Bruyne spoke to reporters at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, stating his hopes for a New Year comeback.

"It's going well, getting along. Still got a little way to go, but we'll be there," he said at the race to Sky Sports.

Read the full story here.

13:23 CET - Bruno Fernandes (29) says Alejandro Garnacho's (19) wonder goal in Manchester United's victory against Everton proved the Argentine teenager can be "something special".

Garnacho gave a glimpse of his vast potential with a brilliant overhead kick to inspire United's 3-0 win in Sunday's Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Showing outstanding ingenuity and technique to conjure the breath-taking strike, he showed why his United teammate Fernandes believes he has the ability to become one of the world's best players.

Read the full story here.

13:17 CET - Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi hopes to have Alexis Sanchez (34) available for selection this week as the Serie A leaders go into a hectic period of fixtures with several key players struggling with injuries.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Sanchez returned from Chile's World Cup qualifiers with an ankle sprain and missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at second-placed Juventus.

Inter will play twice a week until Christmas, starting with Wednesday's Champions League game at Benfica.

Read the full story here.

9:57 CET - Former England and Tottenham Hotspur manager Terry Venables, whose death at the age of 80 was announced on Sunday, was remembered fondly on Monday in Australia, where he served as head coach of the Socceroos for two years.

Despite the most notable aspect of Venables's reign being the failure to qualify for the 1998 World Cup in a playoff against Iran, warm tributes were paid to the man who became known to one and all as "El Tel" after his stint at Barcelona.

Read the full story here.

9:55 CET - Everton manager Sean Dyche said having referees leave the pitch to check incidents on VAR screens was a "farce" as they never go against the review system.

Everton were trailing 1-0 to visitors Manchester United on Sunday when United's Anthony Martial went down in the box following an Ashley Young challenge.

Referee John Brooks initially booked Martial for simulation but changed his decision to a penalty for United after viewing a replay of the incident beside the pitch.

Read the full story here.

7:13 CET - The weekend might have ended but the football continues all the way until tonight as Fulham host Wolves in the Premier League while Verona face Lecce and Torino go to Bologna in Italy before a Girona and Athletic Bilbao clash wraps the day up in LaLiga.

Sunday, November 26th

23:35 CET - It was certainly an entertaining weekend in the Premier League as results leave the top four sides separated by just two points!

You can catch up on the main talking points from the world’s best league here.

The Premier League's top five after 13 rounds Flashscore

22:43 CET - A first-half Willian Jose strike is the difference between Betis and Las Palmas as Real win 1-0.

Big win for Betis, read more here.

22:45 CET - It is also all over in Italy as the top-of-the-table clash between Inter and Juventus ends in a 1-1 draw as neither side looked like they wanted to risk losing in order to win.

Read more here.

22:39 CET - Lyon had yet another day to forget in Ligue 1, losing 2-0 to Lille and they remain bottom, whilst Lille cemented their place in the top four.

Read all about Lyon's humbling here.

21:43 CET - Real Betis have a slender 1-0 lead at the break against Las Palmas.

Follow all the action with us.

21:43 CET - It is also half-time in Serie A between Inter and Juventus. Dusan Vlahovic gave Juve a priceless lead before Martinez levelled soon after. 1-1 at the break in a fascinating encounter.

Follow it all with us here.

21:33 CET - It is not getting any better for the lost and spineless Lyon. They are 2-0 down to Lille at half-time, pathetic from the home side. They must show some fight for their fans in the second half.

Follow the second half live with Flashscore.

21:23 CET - It is short lived however! That duo Martinez and Thuram again link up to give Inter a vital goal as the Argentine took his effort first time inside the box and made great contact with the ball.

21:17 CET - Juventus have the lead against Inter! Chiesa made a good run down the left and squared it for Vlahovic who scored with a first-time finish into the bottom corner

21:05 CET - The final game of the night come from Spain as Betis and Las Palmas face off.

Follow it all with Flashscore!

20:58 CET - Meanwhile over in France, Lyon against Lille is also underway - the hosts Lyon will be desperate for the win to move off bottom spot.

Follow the game with us here.

20:53 CET - The derby between Inter Milan and Juventus is underway with Juventus needing a win to end the night the leaders of Serie A.

Follow the live audio and text commentary here.

20:23 CET - Real Madrid have blown Cadiz away to ease to a 3-0 win in La Liga and keep the pressure on Girona at the top of La Liga.

Read more about the match stats here.

LaLiga current round scores Flashscore

20:06 CET - We are just over half an hour from the big one for the evening - the derby d’Italia, Juventus versus Inter Milan, first versus second in Serie A.

You will be able to follow that match with our live audio commentary.

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:55 CET - Roma have climbed back into the European places in Serie A after a hard-fought 3-1 win over Udinese, with Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy scoring in the last ten minutes of the game.

19:24 CET - In the end, it's a convincing 3-0 win for Manchester United, with Alejandro Garnacho's overhead kick stealing the show in the first five minutes of the game. A goal that will be talked about for years to come. The scoreline makes it look like a simple win for United, but Everton had a whole host of chances in the first half that they couldn't convert. But job done for United, while Everton's tough week has got just that bit tougher.

See all the stats and the report from the match here

18:38 CET - Real Madrid's away trip to Cadiz is underway, with the Spanish giants looking to go top of LaLiga with a win.

18:15 CET - Real Sociedad have climbed to fifth in LaLiga with a 2-1 win against struggling Sevilla. The latter ended the game with nine men, with Sergio Ramos (of course) and Jesus Navas seeing red.

17:34 CET - Just four minutes into the game at Goodison, Alejandro Garnacho has produced one of the great goals in Premier League history. An absolutely mind-boggling overhead kick, similar to Wayne Rooney's in the Manchester Derby all those years ago. Words cannot do it justice.

17:07 CET - Villa have clinched a 2-1 win at Spurs! They were under the cosh for most of the match, but Spurs missed far too many chances, and Villa duly punished them. It's a third loss on the bounce for Tottenham, while Villa now climb into the top four for the first time since 2009. It's been a remarkable year for Unai Emery.

See all the stats and the report from the match here

16:59 CET - The afternoon games in Ligue 1 and Serie A are done. Check out the results and their match reports below.

Ligue 1:

Lorient 2 Metz 3

Montpellier 1 Brest 3

Nantes 0 Le Havre 0

Serie A:

Empoli 3 Sassuolo 4

Frosnone 2 Genoa 1

16:35 CET - The team news is in from Goodison Park, and the headlines come from Manchester United. 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo makes his first competitive start for the club, while Luke Shaw returns from injury. Amadou Onana is unavailable for Everton with a calf issue.

Kick-off is at 17:30 CET.

Everton vs United line-ups Flashscore

16:21 CET - It’s not every day that you see a 22-0 scoreline!

That’s what Sparta Prague’s women’s team managed today. Wow.

15:56 CET - A breathless first half between Tottenham and Aston Villa has finished 1-1. There could have been many more goals, for both sides really but Spurs will rue not taking their early chances and conceding a late equaliser.

Anyone's game now. One thing is certain - the second half will be fun! Follow the match here.

Key first-half stats Flashscore

15:12 CET - In about an hour, Real Sociedad host Sevilla in LaLiga in a match that we featured in our weekly piece Hack the Weekend.

We fancy the guests getting something from San Sebastian today - follow the action here.

14:54 CET - In the first match of the day, Nice have solidified their spot in second in Ligue 1 with a tight 1-0 win over Toulouse.

14:08 CET - With just under an hour until the game between Tottenham and Aston Villa begins, the team line-ups are out. Spurs, who are decimated by injuries, play four full-backs in defence, while Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso also start.

Not many surprises for Villa, but Diego Carlos does come in for Youri Tielemans.

Spurs vs Villa line-ups Flashscore

13:47 CET - In just over 10 minutes, Villarreal face Osasuna to kick off today's action in LaLiga.

12:40 CET - In some really sad news, former England manager Terry Venables has passed away, aged 80.

"We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness," the family said in a statement.

Thoughts go out to all his friends and family.