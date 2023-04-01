Kevin De Bruyne 'hopeful' of making Man City return close to New Year

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Kevin De Bruyne 'hopeful' of making Man City return close to New Year
Kevin De Bruyne 'hopeful' of making Man City return close to New Year
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
AFP
Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne (32) is expecting to be back in the coming weeks.

The attacking midfielder has missed this season so far with a hamstring injury.

However, De Bruyne spoke to reporters at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, stating his hopes for a New Year comeback.

"It's going well, getting along. Still got a little way to go, but we'll be there," he said at the race to Sky Sports.

Asked when he hopes to return, he replied: "Hopefully something close after the New Year, if everything goes well."

"I spoke with him two days ago and he said he feels really good but… recover," boss Pep Guardiola (52) said earlier this month.

"With these kind of injuries, it's better not to put pressure. When he feels good and the doctors are confident, we can take the next step. You don't want to go too early and have to go back again. A tough injury, surgery, so step by step."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinManchester City
Related Articles
'It's not me!': Kevin De Bruyne denies he co-wrote new Drake song 'Wick Man'
'Arsenal are back' and will be title contenders again, says Man City's Guardiola
Three talking points from the Premier League after an entertaining weekend
Show more
Football
Manchester City's Gvardiol happy to be on same side as Haaland
Football Tracker: Fulham host Wolves while Bilbao go to league leaders Girona
Updated
PSG's Champions League tie with Newcastle is like a final, says manager Luis Enrique
Boss Xavi calls on Barcelona fans for vital Champions League tie with Porto
Bruno Fernandes says Alejandro Garnacho can be 'something special' for Man Utd
EXCLUSIVE: Albania's FA president on 'historic' Sylvinho, Euros success & UEFA recognition
Juventus manager Allegri wary of 'complicated' Monza trip
Inzaghi hopes for Sanchez return as Inter face demanding December
Australia mourns former Socceroos boss Terry Venables
Most Read
Football Tracker: Fulham host Wolves while Bilbao go to league leaders Girona
Manchester United compound Everton misery as Garnacho nets overhead kick
Ten Hag hails Garnacho wonder goal but says too soon for Rooney & Ronaldo comparisons
Scintillating Sinner leads Italy to Davis Cup glory against Australia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings