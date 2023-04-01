Kevin De Bruyne 'hopeful' of making Man City return close to New Year

Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne (32) is expecting to be back in the coming weeks.

The attacking midfielder has missed this season so far with a hamstring injury.

However, De Bruyne spoke to reporters at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, stating his hopes for a New Year comeback.

"It's going well, getting along. Still got a little way to go, but we'll be there," he said at the race to Sky Sports.

Asked when he hopes to return, he replied: "Hopefully something close after the New Year, if everything goes well."

"I spoke with him two days ago and he said he feels really good but… recover," boss Pep Guardiola (52) said earlier this month.

"With these kind of injuries, it's better not to put pressure. When he feels good and the doctors are confident, we can take the next step. You don't want to go too early and have to go back again. A tough injury, surgery, so step by step."