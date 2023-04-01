'It's not me!': Kevin De Bruyne denies he co-wrote new Drake song 'Wick Man'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. 'It's not me!': Kevin De Bruyne denies he co-wrote new Drake song 'Wick Man'
'It's not me!': Kevin De Bruyne denies he co-wrote new Drake song 'Wick Man'
Drake fan Kevin De Bruyne
Drake fan Kevin De Bruyne
Reuters
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (32) may be one of the best assist providers in the Premier League but the Belgian was forced to concede he played no part in assisting off the pitch by co-writing Canadian rapper Drake's (37) new song Wick Man.

Drake's new song was released on Friday and the credits list a 'K. De Bruyne' as one of its writers, prompting football fans to think the Belgium international was charting an alternate career as he sits on the sidelines due to injury.

The viral image quickly got De Bruyne's attention and although he played along at first, he quickly denied having assisted the rapper.

"Drake needed an assist," De Bruyne wrote in a cheeky post on social media.

"All jokes aside, it's not me! Huge fan though!"

De Bruyne is currently recovering after surgery on a hamstring injury he suffered on the opening day of the Premier League season in August.

City have missed his presence in midfield, with striker Erling Haaland (22) also chiming in on Instagram to say Drake is "not alone" in needing an assist.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinManchester CityHaaland Erling Braut
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Chopra says Cooper is happy with Forest progress while no one can touch Man City
Rodri hails Manchester City's positive mentality in 4-4 draw with Chelsea
Fantasy Premier League: It's time for transfers with a wealth of major injuries
Show more
Football
Vinicius Jr may miss World Cup qualifier against Argentina with injury
Albania qualify for Euro 2024 despite Moldova draw, Finland thrash Northern Ireland
Eduardo Berizzo leaves Chile post, youth coach Nicolas Cordova named interim manager
England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham wins Golden Boy award
Germany goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen ruled out of friendlies with back injury
Kazakhstan keep Euro hopes alive after win against gutsy San Marino
From Derby to Pompey: Most notable points deductions in English football
Ronald Koeman that the confident Netherlands can cope with injury problems
OPINION: Why Chelsea are wrong keeping Pochettino out of transfer decision-making
Most Read
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals and reaches semi-finals with Sinner's win
Everton deducted 10 points over financial fair play breach
Colombia fight back to shock Brazil, Uruguay beat Messi's Argentina
Top 10 Premier League signings of the season so far

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings