EXCLUSIVE: Chopra says Cooper is happy with Forest progress while no one can touch Man City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Chopra says Cooper is happy with Forest progress while no one can touch Man City
EXCLUSIVE: Chopra says Cooper is happy with Forest progress while no one can touch Man City
Cooper is one of Chopra's best friends in football and the pair speak regularly
Cooper is one of Chopra's best friends in football and the pair speak regularly
Profimedia
Former Newcastle United striker Michael Chopra says Steve Cooper is happy and settled at Nottingham Forest.

Cooper is one of Chopra's best friends in football and the pair speak regularly.

Before yesterday's defeat at West Ham, Chopra told Tribalfootball.com that Cooper was happy with the progress of Forest after last season's Premier League return and was expecting to build on that past campaign.

“I am a close friend with Cooper we speak often," says Chopra, now living in Amsterdam where he works for the charity, 'Football for Peace'. "Despite all the difficulties and stuff he is doing a fantastic job and has the team playing very well.

"He is a great guy and a football man and I hope that Forest will stay again in the Premier League."

Meanwhile, looking at the Premier League title race overall, Chopra still sees Manchester City as the team to beat. While he says the depth of the competition has increased, he believes City with Erling Haaland are just too far ahead. Chopra, who played alongside Alan Shearer at Newcastle, admits he's a big fan of the Norwegian and says his goalscoring will make the difference.

Indeed, the former Sunderland and Cardiff City goalscorer states last season's Treble winners are just about untouchable when it comes to the League.

He continued: "Yes, the Premier League surprises a lot of people. Arsenal is doing very well and they beat City a couple of weeks ago, Tottenham has produced stand-out performances.

"People were thinking about Tottenham now without (Harry) Kane but they seem a different team under the new coach (Ange).

"(Manchester) United is struggling and my team Newcastle is doing okay. Yes, but despite all of this, I don't think anyone will take the title away from City.

"They are unbelievable and (Erling) Haaland is a wonderful player."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChopra MichaelNottinghamManchester CityNewcastle UtdHaaland Erling BrautTottenhamWest HamCardiffSunderlandManchester UnitedArsenalFeatures
Related Articles
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Show more
Football
Robert Sanchez says Chelsea are now aiming for top four spot after thrilling City draw
Richarlison and Sancho among stars on Saudi Pro League radar
Horan sets sights on ninth Women's Champions League crown for Lyon
Mitchell, Blanc & Ten Hag: A new-look management team worthy of Man Utd?
Weekend highlights: Dimarco scores a beauty, PSV dominate and Malmo celebrate league title
Thousands of fans welcome Charlton funeral cortege at Old Trafford
Updated
Team of the Week: Mbappe and Benzema in the goals as Leroy Sane continues to impress
Man United's Hojlund, Eriksen withdrawn from Denmark team duty
Cesc Fabregas named interim manager at Serie B side Como
Most Read
Palmer haunts his former club as Man City and Chelsea draw eight-goal thriller
Djokovic beats Rune in ATP Finals thriller to secure top spot in year-end rankings
'Did you have fun?' - Guardiola and Pochettino revel in Premier League classic
Rodri hails Manchester City's positive mentality in 4-4 draw with Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings