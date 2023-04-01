EXCLUSIVE: Chopra says Cooper is happy with Forest progress while no one can touch Man City

EXCLUSIVE: Chopra says Cooper is happy with Forest progress while no one can touch Man City

Cooper is one of Chopra's best friends in football and the pair speak regularly

Former Newcastle United striker Michael Chopra says Steve Cooper is happy and settled at Nottingham Forest.

Cooper is one of Chopra's best friends in football and the pair speak regularly.

Before yesterday's defeat at West Ham, Chopra told Tribalfootball.com that Cooper was happy with the progress of Forest after last season's Premier League return and was expecting to build on that past campaign.

“I am a close friend with Cooper we speak often," says Chopra, now living in Amsterdam where he works for the charity, 'Football for Peace'. "Despite all the difficulties and stuff he is doing a fantastic job and has the team playing very well.

"He is a great guy and a football man and I hope that Forest will stay again in the Premier League."

Meanwhile, looking at the Premier League title race overall, Chopra still sees Manchester City as the team to beat. While he says the depth of the competition has increased, he believes City with Erling Haaland are just too far ahead. Chopra, who played alongside Alan Shearer at Newcastle, admits he's a big fan of the Norwegian and says his goalscoring will make the difference.

Indeed, the former Sunderland and Cardiff City goalscorer states last season's Treble winners are just about untouchable when it comes to the League.

He continued: "Yes, the Premier League surprises a lot of people. Arsenal is doing very well and they beat City a couple of weeks ago, Tottenham has produced stand-out performances.

"People were thinking about Tottenham now without (Harry) Kane but they seem a different team under the new coach (Ange).

"(Manchester) United is struggling and my team Newcastle is doing okay. Yes, but despite all of this, I don't think anyone will take the title away from City.

"They are unbelievable and (Erling) Haaland is a wonderful player."