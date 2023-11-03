Football Tracker: PSG well in control against Montpellier as Las Palmas near historic win

Updated
PSG take on Montpellier on Friday night
Reuters, Flashscore
After a week of cup games around Europe, domestic leagues return with a bang. Big derbies across the continent, whilst two of the Premier League's top four from last season do battle. Follow all of this as well as the Copa Libertadores final with Flashscore's Football Tracker.

Friday November 3rd

22:33 CET - Las Palmas are chasing their first win against Atletico Madrid this century and are step closer thanks to Benito Ramirez, who has doubled their lead in the 75th minute.

Dreamland for the Islanders!

22:26 CET - Five minutes after coming on a substitute Vitinha has added his name to the scoresheet to give PSG a commanding three-goal lead over Montpellier.

Meanwhile, it's all over between Darmstadt and Bochum, with the visitors picking up their first win of the season in a 2-1 success.

Read the full report from Darmstadt now.

Darmstadt - Bochum player ratings
Flashscore

22:20 CET - A second goal in two Ligue 1 games for PSG teen star Warren Zaire-Emery has given Montpellier a comfortable 2-0 lead at the Parc des Princes.

22:10 CET - Despite just one defeat in their last 10, Atletico Madrid have fallen behind against Las Palmas after Kirian opened the scoring six minutes in the second half.

21:57 CET - Bochum back in front against Darmstadt as they chase their first win of the season and they have Takuma Asano to thank as he nets his second of the game.

Meanwhile, over in Paris it's half-time and the hosts PSG lead Montpellier 1-0, whilst Las Palmas are holding Atletico Madrid after a goalless first half.

Elsewhere, Scottish midfielder Lewis Ferguson has given Bologna the lead against Lazio just one minute into the second half.

21:39 CET - The first half is over in Serie A between Lazio and Bologna in a pretty lifeless affair that has seen just seven goal attempts.

Can it improve in the second half?

Bologna - Lazio first half stats
Flashscore

21:21 CET - Half-time between Darmstadt and Bochum and the hosts have got a goal back to level the game in the 43rd minute through Fabian Nurnberger.

Darmstadt - Bochum first half stats
Flashscore

21:11 CET - After dropping points at the weekend, PSG have got off to a fast start against Montpellier with Kang-In Lee opening the scoring in the 10th minute.

Follow the game live now.

20:56 CET - As play is set to get underway in Paris and in Las Palmas, Bochum have taken the lead against Darmstadt in Friday night's only Bundesliga game with Takuma Asano striking for the visitors.

20:43 CET - As games kick off around Europe, a good time to bring you a couple of news stories.

Anwar El Ghazi (28) has had his contract with Mainz terminated after social media posts relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Read the full story now.

Meanwhile in South America, ahead of the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday, fans have been urged to behave by Boca Juniors and Fluminense officials.

Check out the details from Rio here.

20:01 CET - PSG and Montpellier headline Friday night's action, with the Parisians needing a reaction after dropping points on Sunday to Brest.

Follow the game live with Flashscore from 21:00 CET. 

PSG - Montpellier head-to-heads
Flashscore

19:55 CET - Bologna host Lazio to kick off the Serie A weekend from 20:45 CET - a game you can follow live our text commentary here.

Here are the lineups.

Bologna - Lazio lineups
Flashscore

18:00 CET - Welcome to the weekend and welcome to our Football Tracker, bringing you all the best action from the footballing world.

Before we get ready for Friday night action, let's give you some light reading so you are all caught up.

First up, there is a big derby in Ukraine tonight between Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv and our resident derby expert Miroslav Šifta has all the details.

Read the full story here.

Next up, we have you covered for all of your FPL needs if you are worried about that vital transfer or need to know who you should put in as your captain, our colleagues from Flashscore Poland have dug into the numbers to give you the best solutions.

Check that out now.

Meanwhile, our friends at Tribal Football have looked at the future of the Ballon d'Or on the day that UEFA announced they will co-host it alongside France Football Magazine. 

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Football
