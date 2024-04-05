Football Tracker: Lille facing Marseille test, Serie A and Bundesliga games underway

Sassuolo are away at Salernitana in Serie A

Another busy weekend of domestic football is upon us, and it promises to be an enthralling one, with a stacked schedule of cup finals, relegation six-pointers and derbies all to look forward to.

21:47 CET - Over in France, it’s goalless at the break in the clash between Lille and Marseille.

21:40 CET - Sassuolo have a two-goal lead over Salernitana going into the break in their Serie A clash. Follow the second half here.

21:18 CET - Not too much to report from Frankfurt, it’s still goalless between Eintracht and Werder Bremen.

Follow the second half here.

20:35 CET - In 10 minutes, the Serie A action will kick off for the weekend with a battle between rock-bottom Salernitana and second-last Sassuolo. Salernitana look doomed but Sassuolo could jump out of the relegation places with a win.

Soon after, at 21:00, the match of the evening begins between Lille and Marseille in Ligue 1. Lille are pushing for the top three while Marseille will be desperate to improve their European hopes with a win.

19:38 CET - Below you can see how the teams will line up in the sole Bundesliga clash of the evening between Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen. Follow the action here.

19:10 CET - Friday is a big day of preview content for us and we have some of our usual weekly features out to get you primed for the weekend’s action.

18:35 CET - We've got some intriguing matches to keep you entertained this evening, with Frankfurt hosting Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga at 20:30 CET, before Sassuolo travel to Salernitana in a crucial match at the bottom of Serie A (20:45 CET).

There's also a big match in Ligue 1 kicking off at 21:00 CET, with top-three chasing Lille up against seventh-placed Marseille.

18:30 CET - Good evening and welcome back to our Football Tracker!