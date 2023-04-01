Football Tracker: Lille peg PSG back, Inter Milan and Real Madrid both secure wins

Another weekend means the Football Tracker is back once more to keep you up to date with all the action around Europe as the festive season kicks off.

Sunday, December 17th

22:57 CET - Real Madrid have edged ahead of Girona, who play tomorrow, into top spot in LaLiga with a convincing 4-1 win over visiting Villarreal.

Two goals in each half were more than enough for Los Blancos in the end. See all the details from the game here.

Key match stats Flashscore

22:44 CET - Inter Milan have beaten Lazio 2-0 in Rome to extend their lead at the top of Serie A to four points.

Top of Serie A standings Flashscore

22:40 CET - PSG’s lead at the top of Ligue 1 is five points after Lille secured a 1-1 draw thanks to a 94th-minute equaliser! They thought they had won it.

21:21 CET - The inevitable Harry Kane was at it again, scoring his 19th and 20th Bundesliga goals of the season after just 14 games to lead Bayern Munich to a convincing 3-0 win over Stuttgart. The gap to Leverkusen is now four points, but Bayern do have a game in hand.

Match stats Statsperform

20:39 CET - It really is a blockbuster evening of action, as Real Madrid are also hosting Villarreal with eyes on top spot in LaLiga - at least temporarily with Girona playing tomorrow.

Lineups Flashscore

20:27 CET - PSG will also be looking to stretch their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, but they face a tricky away trip to Lille in 15 minutes.

Lineups Flashscore

20:10 CET - Inter Milan head to Lazio in a massive game in Serie A at 20:45 CET, as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Lineups Flashscore

19:57 CET - Bologna claimed an impressive 2-0 win over Roma to leapfrog their opponents and climb into the top four in Serie A.

Serie A table Flashscore

19:31 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have continued their remarkable start to the season, thumping Frankfurt 3-0 to extend their unbeaten run to 24 games in all competitions. They extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bundesliga table Flashscore

19:26 CET - Well that was underwhelming. After all the hype, Liverpool and Manchester United have played out a dull 0-0 draw, bereft of any quality. Liverpool fail to go back to the top of the table, with Arsenal now sitting in first. All in all, a good point for United after a dire week.

Match stats Statsperform

19:06 CET - Bayern Munich take on Stuttgart in a top-of-the-table clash in the Bundesliga at 19:30 CET, which sees the two top goalscorers in the league - Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy - go head to head.

Lineups Flashscore

19:02 CET - Marseille have climbed into the top six in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 win over Clermont.

18:14 CET - In LaLiga, Real Sociedad and Betis played out a 0-0 draw. Meanwhile, Roma are currently in action at Bologna.

17:11 CET - Bayer Leverkusen are taking on Eintracht Frankfurt in around 20 minutes, as they look to stretch their lead at the top of the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern Munich, who are in action later.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:07 CET - Make sure you catch up on the afternoon games in Ligue 1 and Serie A too!

17:02 CET - The afternoon Premier League games have come to an end, with Arsenal returning to the top of the table with a strong 2-0 win over Brighton. Aston Villa came from a goal down to beat Brentford 2-1 and move into second, while West Ham eased past Wolves 3-0.

Premier League table Flashscore

16:37 CET - With just under an hour until the big game between Liverpool and Manchester United, the team news is in. Check out the lineups below, and make sure you follow the match right here.

Team lineups Flashscore

16:20 CET - In LaLiga, Real Sociedad vs Betis is underway. Both teams are playing well this season, and are targeting a spot in the European places.

14:58 CET - Brest have swatted aside Nantes to continue their fine start to the season and climb into the top four in Ligue 1.

14:35 CET - There are also afternoon kick-offs in Ligue 1 and Serie A which begin in 25 minutes, and as usual, you can follow it with us.

14:31 CET - AC Milan looked in fine form as they thumped Monza 3-0 to pile a little bit of pressure on the top two in Serie A.

Match stats Statsperform

14:12 CET - The afternoon Premier League fixtures begin at 15:00 CET, with Arsenal taking on Brighton as they look to go top of the Premier League. Brentford are also hosting an in-form Aston Villa, while West Ham face Wolves.

Arsenal vs Brighton lineups Flashscore

13:56 CET - Almeria's clash with Mallorca is about to kick off as the LaLiga day is kicking off.

12:34 CET - Over in Ligue 1, Nantes are set to take on Brest in 25 minutes, with the latter looking to climb into the top four with a win.

11:59 CET - The first match of the day is set to kick off in about 30 minutes, with AC Milan taking on Monza in Serie A. A win for the home side would take them within six points of league leaders Inter Milan.

Lineups Flashscore

8:01 CET - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he still has plenty of time to make a decision over his contract with the LaLiga club, despite being repeatedly linked with the top job at the Brazil national team.

Ancelotti's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, with ex-Brazilian FA (CBF) president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, having said the 64-year-old is the preferred candidate to replace Tite, who left after Brazil's quarter-final exit at last year's World Cup.

7:41 CET - Good morning and welcome to another packed day of exciting football! Getting right to it with the Premier League as Arsenal host Brighton, Brentford do the same with Aston Villa before West Ham clash with Wolves and the long-awaited derby between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Moving on to Ligue 1 where PSG go to Lille tonight and the Bundesliga as undefeated Leverkusen face on-form Frankfurt while Bayern Munich entertain Stuttgart. In terms of Serie A action, Milan face Monza, Roma go to Bologna and Lazio wraps up the day with an interesting contest against Inter.

Finally, Real Sociedad are up against Real Betis while Villarreal have the hard task of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.