Football Tracker: Man United hosting Brentford, Leverkusen level with Frankfurt

After a two-week hiatus, club football returns in style this weekend, with several high-profile matches taking place across Europe's top leagues. As usual, keep track of all the latest news and results with our Football Tracker.

15:58 CET - Athletic Bilbao have climbed into fourth in LaLiga after a comprehensive 4-1 thumping of Espanyol, with Inaki Williams (30) bagging a brace.

LaLiga standings Flashscore

15:34 CET - It's all over between Tottenham and West Ham in the Premier League's early kick-off, and it's Ange Postecoglou's side who come out on top after three second-half goals in the space of nine minutes helped them to a resounding 4-1 victory.

Match stats Flashscore

15:12 CET - Meanwhile, in the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are both in action in just under 20 minutes as they look to keep up the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Follow all the latest Bundesliga action here.

15:03 CET - Five Premier League matches are kicking off at 16:00 CET, including a must-win game for Manchester United at home to Brentford. Here are the lineups for that one:

Team lineups Flashscore

13:23 CET - It's half-time in North London and Dejan Kulusevski's well-taken strike has drawn Tottenham level against West Ham.

Both sides have had plenty of chances in an entertaining first half, with the hosts dominating possession after Mohammed Kudus' early opener.

12:32 CET - We're less than an hour away from the first Premier League game of the day between London rivals Tottenham and West Ham. Here are the lineups for both sides, with Son Heung-min returning for the hosts.

Team lineups Flashscore

10:55 CET - Over in Italy, Parma have made a solid start to life back in Serie A, earning a brilliant home win over AC Milan as well as impressive draws against Fiorentina and Bologna.

They face a fascinating clash against Como at 15:00 CET this afternoon. You can read our latest FlashFocus piece on Parma here.

10:30 CET - Hello and welcome back to our Football Tracker! Club football has finally returned after the international break and what a weekend it promises to be.

Today's action kicks off with Tottenham hosting London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League at 13:30 CET.

Later on, Manchester United host Brentford and Arsenal travel to Bournemouth, while Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all take to the field across Europe.