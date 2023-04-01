Footballer Dani Alves groped two women before alleged sexual assault, court told

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Footballer Dani Alves groped two women before alleged sexual assault, court told
Footballer Dani Alves groped two women before alleged sexual assault, court told
Updated
Brazilian footballer Dani Alves
Brazilian footballer Dani Alves
Reuters
Former Brazil footballer Dani Alves (40) groped two women before allegedly sexually assaulting their friend at a Barcelona nightclub in 2022, they told a court on Monday at the start of a trial in the Spanish city.

A friend and a cousin of the complainant, who were at the club with her that night, told the court Alves invited them over to the VIP area where he was with a friend.

In emotional testimonies, they said Alves groped them and flirted with the complainant before they described the aftermath of the alleged assault. The court did not disclose their names.

"(Alves) had a creepy attitude. I felt tense," said the friend.

The former Barcelona defender was arrested in January last year and has since been held on remand in a jail outside the city.

The public prosecutor accuses Alves of forcing the woman to have sex and of not using a condom and is seeking a nine-year prison term and for Alves to pay damages worth 150,000 euros ($163,215) to his alleged victim.

Alves initially denied any sexual encounter with the woman whom he said he did not know. He later said he had consensual sex with her in the VIP bathroom of a nightclub, adding that he had denied it originally to protect his marriage.

After around 15 minutes, Alves left the restroom and a couple of minutes later the complainant followed, looking "devastated", the cousin said.

"She said she needed to go. We left to get our coats from the concierge and before getting there my cousin told me (Alves) had hurt her a lot and had ejaculated inside of her," the witness said.

Alves, dressed in blue jeans and a white shirt, sat on the front row in a courtroom at the Provincial Court of Barcelona, the highest in the province, as his trial began on Monday.

His mother, accompanied by one of his brothers, blew kisses and made a heart-shaped sign with her hands as Alves, handcuffed and escorted by police officers, entered the room.

The three-judge panel denied a request by Alves' lawyer Ines Guardiola for the trial to be suspended on the basis that he was not given enough time to prepare for his first police interview after his arrest and had suffered a parallel trial by media.

The case has attracted significant attention not only due to Alves' profile as one of the greatest players of all time.

Sexual assault is a dominant political theme in Spain, even more so after the alleged non-consensual kiss that then Spanish Football Federation chief Luis Rubiales planted on the lips of Jenni Hermoso after the team's World Cup triumph last August.

Alves' trial is one of Spain's highest profile since a 2022 law from the socialist-led government made consent a key factor in sexual assault cases and increased minimum jail time for such assaults involving violence.

The law was prompted by the 2016 gang-rape of a teenager during the San Fermin bull-running festival after the five men were originally convicted by a lower court of sexual abuse, sparking mass protests. The country's top court subsequently ruled they were guilty of rape.

The case triggered national soul-searching on the topic that continues to this day as gender violence rates remain high.

In Spain, a claim of rape is now investigated under the general accusation of sexual assault, with rape as an aggravating factor.

The Alves trial is expected to last three days.

The alleged victim testified on Monday in a closed doors session. She talked from behind a screen, with her voice distorted to protect her identity.

A total of 30 people will give evidence, with Alves due to take the stand last.

Alves has won more than 40 trophies for Brazil and clubs including Barcelona, Sevilla, Juventus and Paris St Germain. Following his arrest, he was fired by Mexico's Pumas UNAM.

Mentions
FootballAlves Dani
Related Articles
Brazilian footballer Dani Alves on trial in Spain for alleged sexual assault
Former Brazil and Barcelona defender Dani Alves set for rape trial in Spain
Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves set to go on trial for alleged rape in February
Show more
Football
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez out for eight weeks with ligament injury
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen star of the show, except in front of goal
South Africa coach Broos brings a touch of good fortune to team's cause
Morocco to stick with coach Walid Regragui in spite of AFCON 'failure'
Neil Warnock appointed Aberdeen manager until end of season
England to play Bosnia and Iceland in June ahead of Euro 2024
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final
Hong Kong sports minister was assured Lionel Messi would play Miami friendly
Most Read
Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby
They're only human, says Klopp after Liverpool self-destruct against Arsenal
New Jersey to host 2026 World Cup final, Mexico's Azteca Stadium gets opener
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings