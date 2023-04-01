Former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says he was diagnosed with heart issue

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says he was diagnosed with heart issue
Former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says he was diagnosed with heart issue
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones before a match
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones before a match
Reuters
Former Wales and British & Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones (38) says he was diagnosed with a heart condition in the final months of his near 20-year career.

The most capped player in rugby, after making 158 appearances for Wales and 12 for the Lions, joined French club Toulon in July on a short-term contract which ended in November.

He had announced his retirement from international rugby in May.

"I was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation," Jones told The Telegraph. "It was discovered when I underwent a full medical check, which included an ECG test, when I joined Toulon in July.

"There is a lot of talk about welfare in rugby at the minute, but does that cover everything? Is it just things that we can afford?

"Surely, the sport has come on to the point where players should be screened more often, especially at a time when the demands in the game are growing."

Jones said he would be forever grateful to Toulon.

"Had they not offered me a contract, I may never have known about the heart condition," he added.

"The cardiac doctor picked it up straight away. My heartbeat was like a galloping horse with six legs. It was all over the shop."

Jones said he took medical advice before deciding he would go ahead and play for the French side.

"It might seem a selfish decision given that I have three young daughters, but I needed to take the opportunity," he added.

"It was only going to be for four months, and it gave me an opportunity to experience and get perspective on my career and life."

Mentions
Rugby UnionJones Alun-WynRC Toulonnais
Related Articles
Australia appoint World Rugby exec to take over high-performance programme
Former player Felipe Contepomi succeeds Michael Cheika as Argentina head coach
Quade Cooper says Wallabies had 'no plan' under Eddie Jones
Show more
Rugby Union
Ireland coach Andy Farrell extends contract until end of 2027 World Cup
Eddie Jones feels no guilt over Japan head coach job after leaving Australia
Leinster wary of potential Champions Cup 'sting' before Sale visit
Japan Rugby Football Union names Eddie Jones as head coach for second time
Arundell ineligible for England until 2026 after Racing 92 contract extension
Eddie Jones reportedly set to be announced as Japan head coach on Thursday
Most Read
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Fluminense dream of pulling off shock win over City, says manager Diniz
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Vazquez spares 10-man Real Madrid's blushes as they edge Alaves to go top

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings