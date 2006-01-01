France's top scorer Olivier Giroud announces end of international career

France's top scorer Olivier Giroud announces end of international career

Olivier Giroud scored 57 goals for France
Olivier Giroud scored 57 goals for France
As expected, EURO 2024 was Olivier Giroud's (37) last competition for Les Bleus. The top scorer in the history of the French national team confirmed this in a message on Instagram.

"The dreaded moment has arrived" - that's how Giroud began his post on Instagram officially announcing the end of his international career.

With 143 caps and 57 goals, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is leaving Les Bleus at the top of the French scoring charts.

Next season, he will play in MLS at Los Angeles FC with former France teammate Hugo Lloris.

Mentions
FootballFranceGiroud Olivier
