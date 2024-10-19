Advertisement
Aston Villa consolidate top-four spot after comeback victory over Fulham

Aston Villa players celebrating their first goal
Aston Villa players celebrating their first goalADRIAN DENNIS / AFP
Aston Villa came back from a goal down to beat 10-man Fulham 3-1 at Craven Cottage, a result that now makes it five straight head-to-head wins for the Villans.

Villa travelled to London looking to keep within touching distance of the top four, but Fulham are also currently chasing European football and took the lead early on through Raul Jimenez, who pounced onto Bernd Leno’s long goal-kick before rifling a shot past Emiliano Martinez. 

However, that lead only lasted four minutes, as Morgan Rogers’ deflected effort left Leno flat-footed to level things up.

Jimenez nearly restored the hosts advantage moments later when he received a cross inside the Villa box, but he failed to find the target from close range.

The electric start continued when Ollie Watkins tried to dink the ball over Leno, yet the German was able to block the cheeky effort.

That missed chance nearly came back to haunt Unai Emery’s side, as Fulham were awarded a penalty for a Matty Cash handball in the box. Nevertheless, Andreas Pereira’s resulting spot-kick was kept out by Martínez.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Both teams refused to relent in the second half, but chances were more at a premium, with neither side able to work the opposition goalkeeper initially.

Villa, though, started to gain control of the game and, after a flurry of chances, they eventually completed the turnaround.

Youri Tielemans’ corner found Watkins in the box, and the attacker was able to create enough space to shoot and fire in off the underside of the crossbar for his fifth goal of the season.

It only got worse for the Cottagers, as Joachim Andersen received his marching orders for bundling down Watkins as the last defender.

Villa were quick to capitalise on their numerical superiority to double their lead as Lucas Digne’s shot deflected off Issa Diop and past his own keeper.

Jaden Philogene received a second yellow card late on, but that changed very little for Villa as they had already done enough to move up to fourth place momentarily, with league-leaders Liverpool just one point ahead of them.

Meanwhile, Fulham will be frustrated with how they managed the second half, and they therefore stay ninth on goal difference.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

