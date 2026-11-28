George Russell seized his sixth pole position of a disappointing season on Saturday when he outpaced Mercedes teammate and new world champion Kimi Antonelli in a tightly contested qualifying session at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old Briton, looking calm and recovered after his feud with four-time champion Max Verstappen in Las Vegas, clocked a best lap in one minute and 21.695 seconds to outpace the frustrated 20-year-old Italian by 0.128sec.

It was Russell's on-track response to his critics after a difficult week and left Antonelli annoyed by Mercedes's decision to send him out ahead of Russell for his final flying laps.

In a dramatic final run, 2025 champion Lando Norris was third for McLaren ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri, pushing Isack Hadjar back to fifth ahead of his Red Bull teammate, four-time champion Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc was seventh for Ferrari ahead of Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Ferrari and Liam Lawson.

It was Russell's 13th career pole and gave him satisfaction after a difficult week during which he had been advised to do his talking on track following his war of words with Verstappen.

"The car has been a pleasure to drive this weekend and it is a great feeling to be back on pole," he said.

"It's a high-speed track and it showcases the strengths of our car and I always enjoy this track."

Antonelli, the sport's youngest champion and Italy's first since 1953, was clearly irritated after winding up second, having been fastest in every previous session. He complained that he had expected to go second, not first, in Q3, and made it clear he was unhappy.

"We need to talk about this. Please, if I ask something, please do it because... I asked for this. Like I don't care," he grumbled on team radio before adding, in a post-race interview: "I struggled a lot in sector two and couldn't get the sequence together, but I had a good feeling.

"We need to review with the team because of that last run. I wanted to go at the back."

Norris said: "We did a good job today. These guys (Mercedes) were just too fast. They've been in another category."

After the first two sessions, only Lindblad and Lawson in the two Racing Bulls remained alongside the eight drivers from the established 'top four' teams.

Qualifying in Qatar Flashscore

Verstappen set an early marker in Q3, but was overhauled by Hadjar and then the two McLarens, in sequence, before Antonelli went top only for Russell to beat him by 0.175sec.

It set up a showdown finale with Antonelli anxious to recover his earlier ascendancy. "Why did you send me first?" he asked Mercedes. "Just concentrate," came the reply, but he had revealed his feelings.