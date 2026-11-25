Francesco Bagnaia's Ducati career will end on the sidelines after ⁠the team said on Wednesday that the twice MotoGP champion was unfit for this weekend's ‌season finale in Valencia.

Bagnaia suffered a painful crash on lap ‌one in Qatar this month when Fermin ‌Aldeguer collided with his Ducati's rear tyre, resulting in ‌a fractured foot and the sprint being ‌red-flagged.

The 29-year-old missed the Portuguese Grand Prix, where team mate Marc Marquez won his eighth MotoGP title.

"A return ‌to the track slips away for ⁠Pecco: the final ‌medical checks carried out this morning before the start did ​not give the green light to get back on the bike," Ducati said ​in a statement.

"Taking his place, just as in Portugal, will be Iker Lecuona, who is competing ⁠on home turf ​in Valencia and arrives energised and positive after scoring points in both races of the Portuguese weekend."

Bagnaia won MotoGP championships in 2022 and 2023 before ‌finishing runner-up in 2024. But his fortunes have dipped since Marc Marquez's arrival in 2025, with the Spaniard winning the championship in each of the last two seasons.

"Still, it remains a special weekend: the farewell weekend to the Rossa of Borgo Panigale, closing a wonderful, success-filled story made of a love and a passion destined ‌to last forever, with the winningest rider in ​Ducati's MotoGP history, boasting 31 wins to his ‌name," Ducati added.

Bagnaia will join Aprilia in 2027 after signing a four-year deal with the Italian manufacturer, with KTM rider Pedro Acosta set to replace him at the factory Ducati ⁠team and partner ⁠Marquez in an ‌all-Spanish lineup.