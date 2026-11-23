What were the standout stories from the most recent race weekend? And what off-track developments are causing a stir? All of that and more is explored in Formula 1 Focus, a regular F1 column by Flashscore.

The fourth-ever edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was a chaotic one, with the frontrunners battling it out from start to finish and swapping positions numerous times.

As he so often does, Max Verstappen conquered that chaos, claiming victory ahead of the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to strengthen his grip on second in the championship.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix top 10 Flashscore

These are Flashscore writer Finley Crebolder's main takeaways from the race.

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If you come at the king, you best not miss

As he often has over the last few years, George Russell decided to take a stand and call out what he sees as bullying from Verstappen over the weekend, refusing to move aside for the Dutchman in the final practice session before slamming him to the press afterwards.

As a result, everyone was licking their lips when qualifying put the two alongside each other on the front row for the race, and Russell did everything he could to show he could hold his own against his nemesis, but it wasn't enough.

After overtaking the four-time world champion only to fall back behind numerous times, the Brit then ended up trailing teammate Kimi Antonelli in the closing stages, and in his desperation to try and get back into second and challenge Verstappen for the win, he crashed.

He'd paid the price on track for trying to get one over the Red Bull man, and he then paid the price off it too.

Max Verstappen on George Russell in the post-race press conference Flashscore

Verstappen first laughed down the team radio when he saw Russell crash out in his mirrors, and then was absolutely brutal when speaking to the media after the race, saying the Mercedes driver was nowhere near his level and has been an "absolute joke" this season.

He perhaps went a little too far, but it's hard to feel too much sympathy for Russell. He's been talking the talk for years, getting into arguments with Verstappen and saying that he'd do a better job than Lando Norris was at taking the fight to him if he had a better car, and is now completely failing to walk the walk, so you can't really blame Verstappen for biting back or Norris for laughing along as he did so in the post-race press conference.

The whole debacle does further damage to a reputation that has already been hugely diminished this year, and will only add to Russell's mental struggles as he seeks to avoid finishing as low as fifth in the standings with the best car on the grid. Rather than wasting his time and energy constantly starting a war of words with Verstappen off track, he should be using all of it to improve on track, as this season has made crystal clear.

Time for Ferrari to choose between their Golden Boy and the GOAT

The feud between Russell and Verstappen wasn't the only one that ignited in Sin City, with Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc coming together and costing the team a huge amount of points just as they did in Mexico, leaving no doubt that the team have to choose between their Golden Boy and F1's most successful driver ever if they're serious about finally ending their title drought next year.

After an excellent start to the season, Hamilton was Antonelli's biggest title challenger, but partly because he's had to consistently battle his teammate; unlike the Italian and Verstappen, he's ended up behind both in the standings. Opting not to keep their other driver out of the way of their frontrunner has objectively cost them a lot of points to their rivals, and it's a mistake they can't afford to make again.

In a perfect world, they'll have the luxury that Mercedes and Red Bull had this season of a clear hierarchy organically emerging thanks to one driver completely outperforming their teammate. However, it's difficult to see Hamilton or Leclerc dominating the other to such an extent, meaning the Scuderia will probably have to choose a lead driver themselves, and it's a difficult decision to make.

Hamilton vs Leclerc in 2026 Flashscore

On one hand, Hamilton is a better racer, makes fewer mistakes, and has far more experience of contesting title fights. The team also run the risk of losing him when his contract expires at the end of next year if they make him their number two driver.

There are no such concerns with Leclerc, who is tied down to a long-term deal, but he does have stronger raw pace than Hamilton and undoubtedly has a higher ceiling than the man 12 years older than him.

Ultimately, I'd get behind Hamilton, and I get the sense that team boss Fred Vasseur is leaning in the same direction, with him saying Leclerc hitting the Brit on Sunday was "completely unacceptable".

Those higher up in the company may well feel differently, though, given the Monegasque is the perfect poster boy having come through their academy, and whether Vasseur remains at the helm or not for 2027 may tell us which driver is being given number one status going forward.

A divided landscape

Many purists have criticised F1 for becoming too artificial this year, and while I don't fully agree with that view, it's a word that is an undeniably accurate description of Sunday's race.

There were a whopping 352 overtakes and 35 changes of the lead in Vegas, thanks to a combination of regulations that have made it incredibly easy for drivers to trade places in certain conditions and a circuit that is little more than a simple oval and was added to the calendar solely for its glamorous high-profile location. The excitement was about as manufactured as it comes.

And yet, social media was absolutely full of fans gushing about what a thriller it was. They'd been given a hugely dramatic fight for the win, and they couldn't care less about how it came about.

That really exposed a divide in the world of F1, because many drivers slammed the artificial race after it was over, and the push from them and their push for F1 to return to old-school V8 engines in 2030 was all but confirmed to be successful just a few days earlier.

I celebrated that news, and like many others, felt confident it was a decision that would prove to be universally popular, but the reactions to the race in Vegas make me wonder. How much will more casual viewers care about the racing being more organic if it's less dramatic?

All in all, it was a weekend that showed it's always going to be incredibly difficult for F1 to please everyone.