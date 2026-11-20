Mercedes' George Russell set the fastest ⁠time in the second practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, as conditions improved ‌after a sodden opening session in which no driver recorded ‌a timed lap.

Russell, winner on the Strip ‌circuit in 2024, lapped the 6.2-km street track in ‌one minute 47.272 seconds late in the second ‌session as a dry line gradually emerged.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly was second, 0.071 seconds slower, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ‌third after setting a time of ⁠1:47.605.

Heavy rain had ‌meant the session began on a wet track but as ​conditions steadily got better, drivers moved from full wet tyres to intermediates. A brief ​red flag interrupted running after wind blew debris onto the circuit.

Russell's late effort came as the ⁠track dried sufficiently ​for teams to begin gathering more representative data ahead of Friday qualifying and Saturday night's race.

The first practice had proved to be of little use. ‌Puddles, cold temperatures and low grip kept most drivers in their garages, with teams reluctant to take unnecessary risks in conditions unlikely to be repeated over the remainder of the weekend.

Alpine's Franco Colapinto underlined the danger on the final lap of that session when his car aquaplaned and he narrowly avoided the barriers.

"It's like an ice rink," ‌Red Bull's defending Las Vegas winner Max Verstappen ​said over team radio.

A large puddle at Turn ‌12 and difficulty bringing tyres up to temperature compounded the problems on the floodlit circuit.

Dry but cool conditions are forecast for qualifying and the fourth running of the Las Vegas ⁠Grand Prix, which takes ⁠place on Saturday ‌night.