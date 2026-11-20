Formula 1's push to ⁠turn its rapid global growth into a broader lifestyle business took another step ‌on Thursday with the announcement of a long-term partnership ‌that will make Nike the sport's ‌official apparel and uniform supplier from 2027.

Nike ‌will create co-branded uniforms for staff at ‌Formula 1 events worldwide, as well as footwear, apparel and accessories for fans. Financial terms ‌were not disclosed.

The partnership will also ⁠cover F1 ‌Academy, Formula 1's all-female development series, where Nike ​will provide performance-focused apparel and support athlete innovation initiatives.

The collaboration will make ​its first public appearance with a limited Las Vegas Grand Prix x Nike capsule ⁠collection, available ​on Friday at the F1 Hub and Nike stores in Las Vegas ahead of the Saturday night race.

Formula 1 has increasingly ‌pursued partnerships beyond traditional motorsport categories as it seeks to engage younger audiences and extend its appeal across fashion, entertainment and culture.

"Formula 1 is experiencing unprecedented global growth," Formula 1 President and Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement, describing Nike as an ideal partner for the ‌championship's next phase.

Nike President and Chief Executive ​Elliott Hill said Formula 1's emphasis ‌on competition, speed and innovation matched the sportswear company's athlete-focused approach.

"Together, we have an incredible opportunity to bring new energy to the sport, serve its athletes ⁠and inspire fans ⁠around the world," ‌Hill said.