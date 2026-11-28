Marco Bezzecchi claimed Valencia MotoGP sprint victory on Saturday to gain a slender advantage on Jorge Martin in the battle for second place in the championship.

Spaniard Martin came in second, ahead of Enea Bastianini, in a race that was delayed after a bizarre start in which retiring title-winner Marc Marquez's bike caught fire.

An apparent lights failure left drivers waiting on the grid at full gas and the start was aborted when Marquez's Ducati started smoking.

The Spaniard hopped off moments before it caught fire and had to race on his second bike.

Marquez was punished for the incident, harshly hit with a double long-lap penalty.

"There was a bit of confusion at the beginning because of the problem with the starting lights, but fortunately everything turned out fine in the sense that Marc is okay," Bezzecchi said.

"In the end he was just unlucky, because the bikes overheated a lot and he unfortunately suffered from that problem."

Due to the problems the sprint was reduced by one lap, to 12 laps.

Martin raced into second at the first corner after starting from fifth on the grid, behind Italian polesitter Bezzecchi.

Marquez dropped to 14th after serving his penalty, eventually finishing 13th.

Bezzecchi meanwhile was opening up an ever-increasing gap on fellow Aprilia rider Martin, rising to three seconds.

Bezzecchi, second overall, now leads Martin by one point ahead of Sunday's final Grand Prix of the season.

It will be Marquez's last race after the joint-record eight-time champion said Friday he was retiring at the end of the season.

"Tomorrow will definitely be quite a different race because it's very long, you can never stop pushing, but you can't push all the time either, otherwise you destroy the tyres," added Bezzecchi.

"After today I'm sure Marc will be even more motivated, more intense, to do an all-out race, flat out."