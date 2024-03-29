Tony Finau finishes with a flourish to seize PGA Houston Open lead

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Houston Open PGA Tour
  4. Tony Finau finishes with a flourish to seize PGA Houston Open lead
Tony Finau finishes with a flourish to seize PGA Houston Open lead
Tony Finau is currently in the lead at the PGA Houston Open on nine under par
Tony Finau is currently in the lead at the PGA Houston Open on nine under par
AFP
Defending champion Tony Finau (34) made four birdies and an eagle in his last seven holes to grab a three-stroke lead early in Friday's second round of the PGA Houston Open.

The American, the PGA Tour's first player of Samoan and Tongan descent, fired an eight-under par 62 to finish 36 holes at Memorial Park on nine-under 131.

"I've played some nice golf the first couple days and the game's in a good place," Finau said. "Just don't overthink it, get some rest, be properly prepared, properly rested for the weekend."

World number one Scottie Scheffler, seeking a third victory in as many starts, was second on the course at 6-under.

Finau started on the back nine and made a 10-foot birdie putt at 13, a birdie at the par-5 16th after reaching the green in two and a 13-foot birdie putt at 18, followed by his lone bogey of the day at the first.

Finau barely missed on a 31-foot eagle putt at the par-5 third and tapped in for birdie, then sank a 27-foot birdie putt at the fourth.

He added 30-foot birdie putts at the sixth and par-3 seventh then holed out from just inside 40 feet to eagle the par-5 eighth and at the par-3 ninth rolled a 16-foot birdie putt past the hole to miss out on 61.

"I knew what it was for - 61 would have been my lowest on the tour and the course record," Finau said. "I knew I was going to give it a run. I wasn't going to leave it short.

"I hit a good putt and it was barely too low. I thought I hit it hard enough for it to stay on the line."

Finau fired a second-round 62 to win the 2022 Houston Open, when the event was played in November. The tournament went unplayed last year due to the PGA shift to a calendar-year season, giving Finau a chance to defend this week and compare his 62s.

"I think my 62 in the fall was actually better," Finau said. "The golf course can yield some birdies from the rough because the rough is so much shorter.

"When I (first) shot 62, I hit 14 out of 14 fairways and that was quite impressive. But 62 is good any time of the year and I'll take the one today."

One thing Finau says is better this year is his driving, attacking the course to avoid fairway bunkers.

"I definitely have been more aggressive off the tee just in some bunkers I'm trying to take out of play," he said. "Last year I couldn't take them out of play. I just wasn't swinging fast enough."

Finau seeks his seventh career PGA Tour title, his first since last April's Mexico Open.

Mentions
GolfHouston Open PGA TourFinau TonyScheffler Scottie
Related Articles
Scottie Scheffler one shot off lead of Taylor Moore and Wilson Furr at Houston Open
US Open champion Wyndham Clark hurts back as Masters debut looms next month
Scheffler becomes first man to win back-to-back Players Championship titles
Show more
Golf
From Fury to Eriksen: Sporting resurrections that shook the world
Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko among most fancied players at new LPGA Arizona event
Nelly Korda wins Seri Pak Championship title after dramatic playoff
Svensson out-duels Kiradech in three-hole playoff to win in Singapore
Eagle-eyed Keith Mitchell grabs two-shot lead at the PGA Valspar Championship
Stewart Cink among five sharing lead at darkness-halted Valspar Championship
Kevin Streelman grabs one-shot lead at PGA Tour's Valspar Championship
Most Read
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Carlos Alcaraz says Grigor Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in Miami masterclass
Derby Week: Lille and Lens - the two cities who battle for the north of France

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings