Australia's Green wins World Championship title with late birdie blitz

Hannah Green of Australia with the trophy upon victory

Australian Hannah Green (27) shot three late birdies, including one with a 30-foot putt on the final hole, to claim the HSBC Women's World Championship title on Sunday with a final round five-under 67 that sealed a one-shot win over Frenchwoman Celine Boutier (30).

It was Green's fourth victory on the LPGA tour and first since the JM Eagle LA Championship last year, earning her a cool $270,000 - the winner's share of the $1.8 million event at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club.

Green, who started the day in second place behind Japan's Ayaka Furue (23), endured a blip with bogey on the par-four 10th hole before the Perth resident turned up the heat with some excellent putting for three straight birdies at the end.

Her final effort on the green sparked huge celebrations.

"I knew I needed to at least birdie the last to win by one. As soon as that putt went in, I was like 'Oh, my God, I've won'," said Green.

"You have to take these highs when they come because it doesn't always come and golf can be a learning sport sometimes.

"Celine played great today but she didn't end up with the trophy in her hands. But she should still be proud of how she performed under this pressure."

Boutier went 12-under overall to finish one shot behind the winner, while Furue settled for a share of eighth spot with a double bogey on the final hole summing up her disappointing display on the day.

Green was drenched in champagne by her fellow Australian players following her first win in Asia, which came three years after she finished second in the tournament.

"I almost won the championship in 2021 when I was playing it for the first time," she added.

"I remembered I three-putted 17 and then a three-putt again on 18 to lose.

"It feels great to have this trophy in my hands now."