Bryson DeChambeau edges Anirban Lahiri to capture LIV Golf Chicago title

DeChambeau poses with the trophy after winning in Chicago
DeChambeau poses with the trophy after winning in Chicago
AFP
Bryson DeChambeau (30) birdied three of his last five holes to win the LIV Golf Chicago title on Sunday when Anirban Lahiri missed an eight-foot par putt on the 18th hole.

DeChambeau, who began the day eight adrift, fired an eight-under par 63 in the closing round at Rich Harvest Farms in suburban Chicago to finish 54 holes on 13-under 200.

That was good enough to give the American a one-stroke triumph over Australian Marc Leishman and India's Lahiri, who led most of the last round and would have forced a play-off with a closing par.

It made for a bittersweet victory for DeChambeau, captain of the triumphant Crushers team whose lineup includes Lahiri.

"I wanted to be in a play-off with 'Ban," DeChambeau said. "He has worked his butt off all year.

"I couldn't be happier that I won but I feel so bad for 'Ban. I wanted to go into a play-off and battle it out with my brother. I love him to death. He's a grinder."

DeChambeau made six birdies on his back nine and birdied the par-5 second, his penultimate hole, to grab a share of the lead on 13-under with Lahiri, who had stumbled with a bogey at the par-3 15th.

At 18, Lahiri left a long birdie attempt short and sent his par putt left of the hole.

"He had this won but I just luckily snuck in there and took it down," DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau could capture the season title in the Saudi-backed series with a victory in a regular-season finale next month in Saudi Arabia.

The US Open 2020 champion, who won his first LIV title last month at Greenbrier thanks to a final-round 58, answered a bogey at nine with three consecutive birdies, the last a long effort over a ridge.

"I just went on a roll from there," he said.

"I would say (this is) the most consistently good golf of my life. I don't know if it's the top notch but definitely when I shot 58 that was the best golf I've ever played.

"This whole stretch has been pretty sweet for me."

Lahiri, a four-time LIV Golf runner-up, last won in February 2015 with European Tour triumphs at the Malaysian and Indian Opens.

He began the day three adrift but birdied the par-5 second and par-3 fourth to grab the lead at 12-under after bogeys by Colombian Sebastian Munoz at the third and fourth.

He then birdied the par-5 10th to grab a share of the lead and was alone at the top after Munoz made bogeys at 11 and 13, only to fall to DeChambeau's fiery finish.

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, this year's PGA Championship winner who will compete for the Americans at next week's Ryder Cup in Italy, closed with a long par putt at the third hole to shoot 71 and finish eight strokes back.

Crushers won the team event by three strokes over the Sergio Garcia-led Fireballs.

The final LIV Golf League tournament of the regular season will be staged October 13th-15th at Jeddah with a team championship the following week at Doral in Miami.

