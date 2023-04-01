Presidents Cup to return to Melbourne's Sandbelt for fourth time in 2028

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Presidents Cup PGA Tour
  4. Presidents Cup to return to Melbourne's Sandbelt for fourth time in 2028
Presidents Cup to return to Melbourne's Sandbelt for fourth time in 2028
The Presidents Cup trophy
The Presidents Cup trophy
Reuters
The Presidents Cup, the biennial team event that pitches the United States against the rest of the world barring Europe, will return to Melbourne for a fourth time in 2028.

The United States team, who have won all but two of the 14 editions of the event, will take on the Internationals at Kingston Heath Golf Club in the Melbourne Sandbelt.

All three previous Presidents Cups in Australia have been at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club some seven kilometres down the road from Kingston Heath in the southeast of the city.

"The Sandbelt region is home to some of the game's most iconic venues, and Kingston Heath has proven to be a world-class host for a number of golf's biggest tournaments," the PGA Tour's Matt Rapp said in a statement.

Next year's Presidents Cup will take place at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada, while the U.S. will host the 2026 edition at Medinah Country Club in Chicago.

Under an agreement with the local tourist board, Melbourne will also host the event in 2040.

Mentions
GolfPresidents Cup PGA Tour
Related Articles
Jim Furyk named US team captain of 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal
Fenway Sports Group joins Tiger Woods developed high-tech golf league
Keegan Bradley hangs on for emotional Travelers Championship triumph
Show more
Golf
Framework of PGA Tour-LIV golf deal released, for-profit subsidiary to be created
China's Yin Ruoning collects maiden major title at Women's PGA Championship
Thriston Lawrence captures fourth European Tour title at International Open in Munich
US golfer Seungsu Han clinches first Asian Tour win at Kolon Korea Open
Bradley leads Reavie by one heading into final round of Travelers Championship
Leona Maguire strikes late to claim lead of Women's PGA Championship
McCarthy maintains lead as McIlroy climbs at PGA Tour Travelers Championship
Veteran Lee-Anne Pace takes one-shot lead at Women's PGA Championship
Denny McCarthy fires 60 for two-shot lead at PGA Traveler's Championship
Rory McIlroy cards first-ever PGA hole-in-one at Travelers Championship
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester City table Rice bid, Spurs close in on Maddison
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
James Milner to Lionel Messi: The 10 best free transfers of the modern era