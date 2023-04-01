'Divisive' Phil Mickelson rules out 2025 Ryder Cup captaincy

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. 'Divisive' Phil Mickelson rules out 2025 Ryder Cup captaincy
'Divisive' Phil Mickelson rules out 2025 Ryder Cup captaincy
Phil Mickelson joined the LIV circuit in 2022.
Phil Mickelson joined the LIV circuit in 2022.
Reuters
Phil Mickelson (53) has distanced himself from the prospect of captaining the U.S. team at the 2025 Ryder Cup as he says there is too much hostility towards him from PGA Tour players following his switch to the Saudi-backed LIV circuit.

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson was heavily criticised after his side were beaten by Europe last year. Changes are expected before the next Ryder Cup in 2025, which will be staged at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

Six-time major winner Mickelson played on every U.S. Ryder Cup team between 1995-2018 and was named vice-captain in 2021, but did not feature in 2023.

While he also knows the course well, having twice finished runner-up at the U.S. Open there, he said on the Pat McAfee Show this week that he did not feel he was the "right guy" to captain the side.

"I'm a very divisive character right now, if you will, and I understand that," he said on the Youtube sports talk show.

"The players on the PGA Tour, there's a lot of hostilities towards me, and I don't feel I'd be the best leader for them.

"I knew I was going to take some hits going forward, and I'm OK with that. And as a divisive individual, I don't think I'm the best unifier going forward for the Ryder Cup, and that's fine because I've had so many great memories with it."

Team Europe have already enlisted 2023 captain Luke Donald for their 2025 campaign. The Englishman is Europe's first repeat captain since Bernard Gallacher in 1991, 1993 and 1995.

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourMickelson PhilJohnson Zach
Related Articles
Signing Jon Rahm 'a bridge' between PGA-LIV insists Mickelson
Phil Mickelson welcomes Rory McIlroy's new tone over LIV Golf rivalry
Rory McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change following Jon Rahm's LIV move
Show more
Golf
Australia's Cameron Davis grabs lead at PGA Tour's Sony Open
DP World Chief Executive Pelley steps down to join Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Rory McIlroy takes two-shot lead in season-opening Dubai Invitational
Gary Woodland returns to golf after undergoing surgery for brain tumour
McIlroy wants golf to go global with fifth major in Australia and more events in Japan
Rickie Fowler reveals he has 'zero plans' to join LIV Golf
Tiger Woods announces end of long-time partnership with Nike
Late birdie lifts Chris Kirk to PGA victory at Sentry tournament
Chris Kirk climbs to register one-shot PGA Tour lead at The Sentry
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich announce Dier, Fenerbahce snap up Bonucci
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
Australian Open draw throws up a number of first-round heavyweight clashes
Who's Missing: The Premier League stars in AFCON and Asian Cup action

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings