Thomas Bjorn named Team Europe's second vice captain for 2025 Ryder Cup

Thomas Bjorn named Team Europe's second vice captain for 2025 Ryder Cup
Thomas Bjorn interviewed in London after the annoucement
Thomas Bjorn interviewed in London after the annoucement
AFP
Team Europe captain Luke Donald (46) has named Denmark's Thomas Bjorn (53) as his second vice-captain on Tuesday for next year's Ryder Cup, which will be played in New York.

Bjorn has represented Europe three times as a player, six times as vice-captain and captained the team to victory in the 2018 edition in Paris.

He is the second vice-captain to be named by Donald following Italian Edoardo Molinari (43).

"He means a lot to me. He's passed on his knowledge and I've had a great relationship with him over the last few years. To have those relationships, to enjoy the people you're spending time with along that journey is really important," Donald said in a statement.

"This is an away Ryder Cup, so the earlier we can start planning, the better...

"Now I have Edoardo and Thomas alongside me I can get together with them and start the planning process around how we can create the right culture for the team to succeed in New York."

The biennial contest will be held in Bethpage Black from September 26th-28th, 2025.

