Luke List monster putt clinches dramatic play-off win at Sanderson Farms

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour
  4. Luke List monster putt clinches dramatic play-off win at Sanderson Farms
Luke List monster putt clinches dramatic play-off win at Sanderson Farms
List celebrates his dramatic win
List celebrates his dramatic win
AFP
Luke List (38) rolled in a monster 43-foot birdie putt to claim victory in a five-way play-off at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday.

The American snatched only the second PGA Tour victory of his career in a dramatic finale at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

Third-round pace-setter Ben Griffin - who led by three shots after Saturday's third round - fluffed the chance to claim his first PGA Tour win after making a bogey on the 18th that set up the play-off.

The 27-year-old from North Carolina saw his par putt on the 18th just curl around the cup, leaving him with a closing two-over-par 74.

Griffin, who gave up golf in 2021 to work as a loan officer before returning to the sport, advanced to the playoff alongside List, Scott Stallings, Ludvig Aberg and Henrik Norlander.

All five players finished level on 18 under after four rounds, the first time the PGA Tour has seen a five-way play-off since 2017.

The quintet returned to the par-four 18th hole for the play-off, and all reached the green in two.

But with the tension mounting it was List who rose to the occasion, rolling in his long birdie putt with his four rivals only managing pars.

"It's been a full rollercoaster, you know?" List said afterwards.

"I thought I played really well all day and just hung in there. I didn't think it was going to be enough, but here we are."

List had forced his way into contention after shooting a closing two-under-par 70, with two birdies and seven pars on the back nine ultimately enough to set up his shot at glory in the playoff.

But while List celebrated, Griffin was left reflecting on a victory that had gone begging.

"My name was on top of the leaderboard for a good chunk of the tournament," Griffin said.

"But it's a 72-hole tournament every single week, and it really doesn't matter what happens until the final scores get posted on Sunday," he added, admitting that he had been affected by nerves during the round.

"Obviously there's nerves. It's Sunday. Your body always feels different on Sundays.

"It's hard closing out on the PGA TOUR, and I should have got it done. It's a bummer. But I'll be back."

Mentions
GolfList LukeGriffin BenjaminSanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour
Related Articles
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes tries to defend PGA Sanderson Farms title
Tiger Woods back to hitting golf shots again after ankle surgery
Matthew Fitzpatrick takes lead halfway into Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Show more
Golf
LIV rebel Graeme McDowell 'makes peace' with Europe Ryder Cup snub
Absence of big LIV personalities in Ryder Cup helped others flourish, says McIlroy
US captain Zach Johnson returns home to criticism after Ryder Cup flop
After Europe regain Ryder Cup in Rome, McIlroy targets 2025 win in US
Best-laid Ryder Cup plans do pay off, says Europe's Justin Rose
Luke Donald: 'Underdogs' Europe ready for stateside Ryder Cup fight
Most Read
Arsenal v Man City preview: Last season's top two get reacquainted
Football Tracker: Granada hold Barcelona, PSG back to winning ways against Rennes
Gabriel Martinelli helps Arsenal finally get one over title rivals Man City
'It feels big': Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal's 'special' win over Man City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings