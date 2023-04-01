Canada's Mackenzie Hughes tries to defend PGA Sanderson Farms title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour
  4. Canada's Mackenzie Hughes tries to defend PGA Sanderson Farms title
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes tries to defend PGA Sanderson Farms title
Hughes is ready to compete in Mississippi
Hughes is ready to compete in Mississippi
Profimedia
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes (32) will try to defend his title and build momentum for his 2024 season when the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship begins Thursday.

The tournament at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi is the second of seven events to end the year that will decide final qualifiers and playing status for the 2024 PGA campaign.

"It's a nice place to come back to. Obviously great memories," Hughes said. "It's great to be back.

"Definitely motivated to try and recapture those feelings from last year."

The only player to win back-to-back titles at the event was American Dwight Nevil in 1973-74.

Hughes is in position to qualify for "signature" events at Pebble Beach and Riviera next season by staying in the top 10 among those fighting for a place in the 2024 season.

"For the most part, I'm just trying to play some good golf this fall and get some momentum heading into next year," Hughes said. "If I just focus on me, play some good golf, hopefully that takes care of itself."

Hughes, ranked 96th, won his first two PGA titles in autumn starts and after tense playoff fights. He won a five-man playoff to capture the 2016 RSM Classic and added last year's crown in Jackson by beating Austrian Sepp Straka.

"There's no doubt that's a confidence booster. I've hit some important shots under a lot of pressure and pulled them off. You have those forever to draw back on," Hughes said.

"Having two wins on the PGA Tour in play-offs also gives me a bit of confidence, just knowing that when it's needed I can pull it through."

Hughes is also pushing for a spot on next year's Internationals squad for the Presidents Cup, to be played on home soil in Montreal.

"It would be one of the thrills of my career," Hughes said. "I'll work really hard to do it and try and be my best for the next 10, 11 months."

The field includes Ludvig Aberg, who won last month's DP World Tour European Masters before helping Europe capture the Ryder Cup last weekend. The 23-year-old Swede has secured his 2024 PGA Tour berth.

Mentions
GolfHughes MackenzieSanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour
Related Articles
Absence of big LIV personalities in Ryder Cup helped others flourish, says McIlroy
US captain Zach Johnson returns home to criticism after Ryder Cup flop
After Europe regain Ryder Cup in Rome, McIlroy targets 2025 win in US
Show more
Golf
Best-laid Ryder Cup plans do pay off, says Europe's Justin Rose
Luke Donald: 'Underdogs' Europe ready for stateside Ryder Cup fight
American Ryder Cup team insists camaraderie strong despite defeat
'Fleetwood Mac' take Europe back to Number One at Ryder Cup
Tommy Fleetwood secures Ryder Cup for Europe in raucous Rome
Europe roaring towards Ryder Cup win after fast start in singles
Most Read
Real Madrid face tough game against one of Italy's best in Napoli, says Ancelotti
Zaha scores on his return to England as Galatasaray stun 10-man Manchester United
Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev, Sabalenka & Swiatek win
No change in Osimhen's attitude at Napoli, says club captain Di Lorenzo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings