Amateur Nick Dunlap mulls future after breakthrough PGA Tour win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The American Express PGA Tour
  4. Amateur Nick Dunlap mulls future after breakthrough PGA Tour win
Amateur Nick Dunlap mulls future after breakthrough PGA Tour win
Dunlap has had a life-changing week
Dunlap has had a life-changing week
AFP
Rising amateur star Nick Dunlap (20) withdrew from this week's PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines in California on Monday, saying he needs time to mull his future following his breakthrough professional victory at the weekend.

Dunlap became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since 1991 on Sunday when he clinched the American Express tournament in La Quinta, California.

The University of Alabama student said after the win he was uncertain if he would continue his amateur career or immediately jump to the PGA Tour.

In a statement on Monday, Dunlap said he was withdrawing from this week's PGA Tour event outside San Diego to reflect on his options.

"After a life-changing last 24 hours, I've decided to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open," Dunlap said Monday.

"I plan to return home to Alabama to be with family, friends and teammates. Thank you to Farmers Insurance and American Express for giving me these opportunities."

Asked on Sunday about the possibility of turning professional following his one-shot win at the American Express, Dunlap said he was undecided.

"I don't know," Dunlap said. "I have to take a second to let what just happened sink in a little bit. That's a decision that's not just about me.

"It affects a lot of people, and obviously I'm going to try to enjoy this. It's a conversation I need to have with a lot of people before I make that decision."

Mentions
GolfThe American Express PGA TourFarmers Insurance Open PGA TourDunlap Nick
Related Articles
Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur to win PGA Tour event since 1991
Nick Dunlap ties amateur record with 60 at The American Express
Sam Burns posts 61 to move into the into lead at The American Express
Show more
Golf
McIlroy completes comeback to win Dubai Desert Classic for record fourth time
Steven Alker wins Mitsubishi Electric Championship to open 2024 season
Young hangs onto lead going into final round in Dubai as McIlroy roars back
American Cameron Young takes three-shot lead after second round in Dubai
Li Haotong in four-way lead after first round of Dubai Desert Classic
Rory McIlroy looks to move on from Dubai Invitational misfortune
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Choupo-Moting open to Man Utd move, Wilson linked with Atletico
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Judd Trump to win World Grand Prix title in Leicester
Guinea team call on fans to tone down celebrations after six people lose lives
Ghana all but out of tournament after stunning Mozambique fightback

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings