Sam Burns posts 61 to move into the into lead at The American Express

Sam Burns (27) holed two eagles en route to a career-low, 11-under-par 61 on Friday to grab the second-round lead at The American Express in La Quinta, Calif.

Burns caught fire at PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course, one of three courses the field is playing over the first three rounds. The others are La Quinta Country Club and PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course; the Stadium Course will also host the final round after a 54-hole cut.

At 17-under 127 through two rounds, he has a one-shot edge on Michael Kim, who also played the Nicklaus Tournament Course and turned in a 63.

Burns made eagle putts at the par-5 fourth and 11th holes while adding a three-birdie run on the front nine and a four-birdie stretch on the back, teasing a possible 59 before finishing with two pars.

"On 4 I hit a really good tee shot in there, had 5-iron in. Hit it to probably 15 feet or so, was able to make it," Burns said. "Then hit a good one off 11. Had a really good number, perfect 7-iron. Hit it in there close to three feet. Those were key holes today, for sure."

The 27-year-old, who has won five PGA Tour events since May 2021, must play his third round at the Stadium Course, considered the toughest of the three courses.

"I played well around there in the past, so, hopefully, try to kind of build on that, and go out there and just hit as many quality shots as possible, see if we can make some putts," Burns said.

Kim piled up 10 birdies and just one bogey on the day. He's in the hunt for his second career PGA Tour win 5 1/2 years after his first at the 2018 John Deere Classic.

"I've been really trying to focus more on the process, rather than the result," Kim said. "Just making sure I get my fitness down the week before, some good practice, do what I need to do in the practice rounds. Hopefully, the results take care of themselves."

Amateur Nick Dunlap is in the mix at 15 under through two rounds. His bogey-free 65 at the Stadium Course vaulted the 20-year-old into a tie for third with South Korea's K.H. Lee (64, Nicklaus). Dunlap, a former US Junior Amateur winner, is the reigning US Amateur champion and a sophomore at Alabama.

"Just trusting myself, as cliche as that sounds," Dunlap said. "...I've been playing some good golf recently and just tried to stay in that same mindset. Obviously, it's going to be a kind of a shootout, it seems like, so pedal to the metal and try to make some putts."

Patrick Cantlay posted a 66 on Nicklaus to join a tie for fifth at 14 under with Eric Cole (64, La Quinta), Canada's Adam Hadwin (65, Stadium), South Korea's Si Woo Kim (66, Nicklaus), Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa (67, Nicklaus) and Alex Noren of Sweden (68, Nicklaus).

First-round co-leader Zach Johnson is at 13 under after a 69 on Nicklaus. Justin Thomas shot a 67 at Nicklaus and is 12 under in his season debut. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (66, Nicklaus) is 11 under.