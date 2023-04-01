Defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick records hole-in-one at US Open

  4. Defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick records hole-in-one at US Open
Fitzpatrick celebrates his hole-in-one
It took the roar of the crowd for defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick (28) to realise he had knocked a hole-in-one at the par-3 15 during the second round of the US Open on Friday.

He produced a shot for the ages to win his maiden major at Brookline a year ago and showed he still had magic in his hands when he delivered a shot straight onto the green at the Los Angeles Country Club.

The Briton glanced away after the drive but fans were able to catch his attention as they cheered with approval while the ball slid into the hole seamlessly.

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon and American Sam Burns each recorded an ace in the opening round on 15 as well.

Fitzpatrick is the first defending champion to make an ace at the US Open and this year marks only the second time in the tournament's history in which there were three or more, after the 1989 tournament at Oak Hill.

It was the burst of good fortune that Fitzpatrick needed, as he started on the back nine after carding a one-over 71 on Thursday.

