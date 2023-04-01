Emotional Wyndham Clark pays tribute to late mother after US Open triumph

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. US Open PGA Tour
  4. Emotional Wyndham Clark pays tribute to late mother after US Open triumph
Emotional Wyndham Clark pays tribute to late mother after US Open triumph
Clark paid tribute to his mother
Clark paid tribute to his mother
Reuters
Wyndham Clark's (29) late mother always told him to "play big" and the American did just that at the US Open to earn an emotional breakthrough victory on Sunday.

Having seen his three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy whittled down to one, and with two daunting par fours still ahead of him at the Los Angeles Country Club, Clark drew inspiration from his mother Lise, who died of breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 54.

After his winning putt dropped on 18, Clark's thoughts immediately turned to her.

"My mom was so positive and such a motivator in what she did," Clark said.

"She called me 'Winner' when I was little, so she would just say, 'I love you, Winner.' She had a mantra of 'play big'."

He said his mother used to leave notes of encouragement in his golf bag, gym bag and backpack when he was young, sometimes leading to embarrassing moments in front of friends.

Those notes turned to text messages as he got older and he was away playing tournaments. He said he misses those exchanges now.

"I was a mama's boy, so there would be a lot of hugging and crying together," he said.

"But I know she'd be very proud of me. I miss her, and it's obviously great to think about her, and being here in LA and winning something like this makes me think of her even more than maybe my day-to-day when I'm not playing a championship."

Clark broke down in tears as soon as his short par putt sealed the win and covered his face with his hat before his playing partner Rickie Fowler embraced him.

"Your mom was with you," Fowler told Clark. "She'd be very proud."

Mentions
GolfUS Open PGA TourClark Wyndham
Related Articles
McIlroy feeling positive after narrowly missing chance to end major drought at US Open
Wyndham Clark holds off Rory McIlroy to capture maiden major at US Open
Stage set for thrilling US Open finish in LA with Fowler and Clark leading the way
Show more
Golf
Rickie Fowler falls short at US Open but leaves with spring in his step
US Open co-leader Wyndham Clark not happy after playing 'twilight golf'
Scottie Scheffler finishes with a flourish as he sits three back of US Open lead
Rory McIlroy shuts out the noise to stay in US Open hunt as he eyes first major in nine years
Rickie Fowler shares US Open lead with Wyndham Clark heading into blockbuster final round
Rickie Fowler leads as US Open third round gets underway
Fan favorite Fowler seeks to revive career with U.S. Open run
Schauffele maintains focus to stay in the mix at U.S. Open
Struggling Koepka says he is 'not a fan' of Los Angeles Country Club
Rickie Fowler stays hot to maintain U.S. Open lead
Most Read
Spain defeat Croatia in penalty shootout to win UEFA Nations League in Rotterdam
Tennis Tracker: Tiafoe seals first grass court title, Alexandrova wins in Hertogenbosch
Transfer News LIVE: Real Madrid announce Joselu signing, Bayern chasing Walker
Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals, Gambia and Guinea Bissau on the brink