Ally Ewing extends Women's British Open lead as holder Ashleigh Buhai misses cut

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Women's British Open LPGA Tour
  4. Ally Ewing extends Women's British Open lead as holder Ashleigh Buhai misses cut
Ally Ewing extends Women's British Open lead as holder Ashleigh Buhai misses cut
Ewing in action
Ewing in action
Profimedia
American Ally Ewing (30) extended her lead at the Women's British Open to five shots with a second round 66, while holder Ashleigh Buhai (34) missed the cut after shooting a 73 at Walton Heath Golf Club on Friday.

Ewing had seven birdies with the only blemish coming with a bogey on the final hole as she moved to 10-under.

Charley Hull kept local hopes alive with a 68 for a five-under total, which was good enough for a share of second place with American Andrea Lee and Japan's Minami Katsu.

Ewing said: "I know there’s going to be potentially a long turnaround with a late tee time (on Saturday), but I’m going to try and relax and be best recovered and prepared to tee off tomorrow,"

"Nothing I’ve done in the past 36 holes can do anything for me for the next 36, so I'm just going to be mentally prepared for each individual day that presents itself."

Gaby Lopez, Alison Lee, Kim Hyo-joo and Lilia Vu all stand six shots behind Ewing.

Hull said the weekend cannot come fast enough.

"I'm buzzing," the home favourite added. "I thought that was a great score by Ally (Ewing) this morning. It's good now. Just chase her down."

South African Buhai's inconsistency saw her mix five bogeys with four birdies for a total score of three-over as she became the fourth consecutive defending champion to miss the cut.

Celine Boutier of France, aiming for a third consecutive win following her triumphs at the Women's Scottish Open and Evian Championship, finished at one-over after a 71.

Mentions
GolfWomen's British Open LPGA TourEwing AllyBuhai Ashleigh
Related Articles
American Ally Ewing cards 68 to lead the Women's British Open by one shot
World number one Nelly Korda feeling confident ahead of Women's British Open
Brooke Henderson counting on busy-bee approach to bolster form ahead of PGA Championship
Show more
Golf
Jordan Spieth grabs first round lead at St. Jude Championship after storm delay
PGA Tour chief events and competitions officer Andy Pazder resigns
Jon Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour play-offs begin in Memphis
Bryson DeChambeau shoots rare 58 to seal LIV Golf Greenbrier victory
Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel share the lead at Wyndham Championship
Russell Henley maintains his one-stroke lead at Wyndham Championship
Late eagle lifts Henley to Wyndham lead as Scott starts strong
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kane in Munich for medical, Caicedo saga takes another twist
Football Tracker: Man City get season off to perfect start as big European leagues begin
Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |