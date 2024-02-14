Morgan Rielly suspended for five games after controversial Ridly Greig incident

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. Morgan Rielly suspended for five games after controversial Ridly Greig incident
Morgan Rielly suspended for five games after controversial Ridly Greig incident
It is Morgan Rielly's first discipline of any kind in an 11-year, 769-game career
It is Morgan Rielly's first discipline of any kind in an 11-year, 769-game career
Reuters
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (29) was suspended for five games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for a controversial cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig (21).

Rielly was offered an in-person hearing, which took place on Tuesday in New York. In-person hearings are reserved for when the NHL is considering discipline of six games or longer.

The incident occurred Saturday with six seconds remaining in Ottawa's 5-3 win over Toronto. After Greig scored an empty-net goal with a slap shot, Rielly took offense, sending Greig into the boards. Rielly was assessed a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said postgame that his player's actions were "appropriate." The league disagreed.

"This play occurs well after the goal has been scored, late in the game with the score out of reach and for the sole purpose of retribution," a Department of Player Safety official said in an explanation video.

"Rielly pursues Greig for some time and has sufficient opportunity to choose to engage him in a different manner, or ensure that this cross-check is delivered solely to the body.

"Instead, fully in control of this play at all times, Rielly chooses to raise his stick to the level of Greig's head and neck, approaching from the side and delivering a forceful strike to the face with his stick well after the goal has been scored. In short, this is not a hockey play."

This marks Rielly's first discipline of any kind in an 11-year, 769-game career. He will miss Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Blues, additional home games against the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks and road games at St. Louis and the Arizona Coyotes. He is eligible to return February 22 at the Vegas Golden Knights.

On the season, Rielly has seven goals and 36 assists. His 43 points are fourth on the team.

Mentions
HockeyNHLRielly MorganGreig RidlyToronto Maple LeafsOttawa SenatorsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NHL Weekly: Punk rock on ice, Markstrom stands tall but Edmonton's streak falls
NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin sets empty-netter mark as Caps top Bruins
NHL roundup: Patrick Roy wins first match as New York Islanders coach in OT
Show more
Hockey
NHL roundup: Connor McDavid dishes out career-high six assists as Oilers down Red Wings
NHL roundup: Rangers' Igor Shesterkin stands firm to blank Flames
Vancouver Canucks defender Nikita Zadorov suspended for two games over illegal check
NHL roundup: Evander Kane lifts Edmonton Oilers past Anaheim Ducks
NHL roundup: Boston Bruins win showdown with Vancouver Canucks
NHL roundup: Wild end skid with victory over reeling Blackhawks
NHL roundup: Knights bring an end to Oilers' 16-game winning streak
Most Read
AFCON Team of the Tournament: Nigeria dominate defence, Ivorians sparkle further forward
Form, experience and tactics: What to expect in the Champions League round of 16
OPINION: Replacing Klopp off the pitch will be Liverpool's biggest job
Premier League ratify Jim Ratcliffe's partial acquisition of Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings