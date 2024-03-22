NHL roundup: Artemi Panarin's hat-trick leads Rangers past Bruins

Artemi Panarin became the fourth Ranger in the past 10 years to record a 40-goal season

Artemi Panarin (32) recorded his third hat-trick of the season, leading the visiting New York Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Panarin scored New York's first two goals and capped the scoring with an empty-netter, becoming the fourth Ranger in the past 10 years to record a 40-goal season.

Adam Fox's eventual game-winning goal came at 3:57 of the third period, just 40 seconds after Justin Brazeau had tied the score for Boston. Fox and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 24 saves as New York won for the third time in its past four games.

Justin Brazeau had a goal and an assist while Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston, which had won its previous three. Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 shots.

Filip Forsberg scored two goals and dished one assist and backup goalie Kevin Lankinen posted a shutout, leading Nashville to a record-breaking win over host Florida.

The Predators set a franchise mark with their 16th consecutive game earning at least one point. Nashville, which has won four straight games, is 14-0-2 during its points streak. Lankinen, making just his 14th start of the season, made 33 saves, improving his record to 10-4-0. Gustav Nyquist scored the other goal and added an assist for Nashville.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who leads the Eastern Conference with 32 wins, made 34 saves in a losing effort.

Seth Jarvis scored 1:28 into overtime and Carolina topped Philadelphia in Raleigh, N.C., for its fifth straight victory.

Jarvis notched his 26th goal of the season by coming down the right side and beating Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson. Jordan Martinook and Jalen Chatfield scored in regulation for Carolina, while Frederik Andersen made 30 saves. Anderson is 5-0-0 since returning to action after missing more than four months.

Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny had the goals for Philadelphia, while Ersson stopped 30 shots. Winger Joel Farabee left late in the second period after he was struck in the face by a shot from Laughton, and captain Sean Couturier sat out for the second game in a row as a healthy scratch.

Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp each scored two goals to lead Detroit in a home win over New York.

Christian Fischer added a goal and two assists for the Red Wings, who moved five points ahead of the Islanders in the hunt for an Eastern Conference wild-card berth.

Mike Reilly, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who have lost six straight.

Jack Hughes scored two of New Jersey's three power-play goals during a victory over Winnipeg in Newark, N.J.

Nico Hischier and Timo Meier each had a goal with two assists while Luke Hughes added three helpers for the Devils, who won their second game in a row. Jake Allen stopped 18 shots.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored and Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves for Winnipeg, who went 0-for-4 on the power play. The Jets had won three straight amid a 14-5-0 stretch.

Defenseman Nikita Zadorov scored two goals and host Vancouver improved to 6-1-1 in its past eight by beating Montreal.

The Canucks also got goals from Conor Garland and Nils Aman and two assists from Ilya Mikheyev. Casey DeSmith, acquired from the Canadiens in a September trade, stopped 16 shots.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored and Sam Montembeault made 21 saves for the Canadiens, who lost their fourth consecutive game (0-2-2).

Keegan Kolesar scored the game-winner on a rebound with 1:20 remaining as Vegas beat Seattle, just the Golden Knights' third win in their past nine games in Las Vegas.

Chandler Stephenson sealed the win with an empty-netter with 10.5 seconds left, and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson finished with 21 saves and Brayden McNabb added a pair of assists.

Jaden Schwartz scored and Philipp Grubauer made 34 saves for Seattle, which lost its sixth straight game (0-5-1).

Edmonton broke away from a tie game in a big way, scoring five times in the third period to defeat visiting Buffalo.

Connor McDavid had four assists, Mattias Ekholm had two goals and an assist, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Zach Hyman had two goals for the Oilers, who are 9-1-2 in their past 12 games. Stuart Skinner made 26 saves.

JJ Peterka scored twice and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 31 saves for the Sabres, who have lost three of their past four.

NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov notched four assists and Tampa Bay beat host San Jose for a fifth straight win. Kucherov stretched his assist streak to 12 games, breaking his own franchise record.

Brayden Point scored twice and had a helper, while Anthony Duclair finished with a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay. Nicholas Paul scored the Lightning's other goal. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves.

In losing their sixth straight contest, the Sharks got a goal from William Eklund. Mackenzie Blackwood, back from an 11-game injury absence, stopped 17 shots.

Jake Neighbours scored twice and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two assists to lead visiting St. Louis past Ottawa.

Brandon Saad had a goal and an assist and Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues, who won for the fifth time in six games. Ottawa outshot St. Louis 39-27, but Joel Hofer made 37 saves for the Blues.

Mark Kastelic and Dominik Kubalik scored for the Senators, who lost their third straight game. Anton Forsberg recorded 22 saves.

Alex Killorn scored twice and goaltender Lukas Dostal recorded his first career shutout as host Anaheim snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Chicago.

Brett Leason netted one goal and one assist while Frank Vatrano added a single for the Ducks, who last tasted victory on March 6. Dostal made 29 saves for his milestone moment.

Arvid Soderblom stopped 21 shots for the Blackhawks, who have lost two straight games and three of four. They sit at the bottom of the Central Division and have one victory in their past 26 road games.