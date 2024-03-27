NHL roundup: Rangers edge past Flyers in OT to clinch play-off berth

Adam Fox (26) scored 36 seconds into overtime as the New York Rangers clinched a play-off spot with a dramatic 6-5 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Fox gave the Rangers their eighth win in 10 games when he got a pass from Vincent Trocheck and lifted a shot from the middle of the slot over Philadelphia goaltender Samuel Ersson's right arm for his 15th goal of the season.

The Rangers also moved three points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes atop the Metropolitan Division and gave coach Peter Laviolette his 800th career regular-season win.

Mika Zibanejad and Jonny Brodzinski scored New York's first two goals. Alexis Lafreniere scored twice while Trocheck added a short-handed goal and Artemi Panarin collected three assists to become the first Ranger to reach 100 points since Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06.

Philadelphia's Scott Laughton and Ryan Poehling scored in the second. Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster tallied in the third for the Flyers.

Roman Josi scored 40 seconds into overtime and Nashville rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to extend its franchise-record point streak to 18 games with a victory over visiting Vegas.

Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and two assists and Mark Jankowski and Gustav Nyquist each added a goal and an assist for the Predators, who improved to 16-0-2 since getting blown out by visiting Dallas 9-2 on February 15. Juuse Saros finished with 31 saves.

William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, Anthony Mantha had two assists and Ivan Barbashev, Brett Howden and Shea Theodore also scored goals for the Golden Knights, whose three-game winning streak ended. Jiri Patera stopped 30 shots.

Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia scored goals, Sam Montembeault made 27 saves and visiting Montreal ended Colorado's nine-game winning streak.

Montreal coach Martin St. Louis returned to the bench after a four-game leave due to a family medical emergency.

Nathan MacKinnon scored and Justus Annunen turned away 25 shots after signing a two-year contract extension with Colorado earlier in the day.

MacKinnon has registered a point in 35 straight home games, second longest in NHL history to Wayne Gretzky's 40-game streak in 1988-89. He also has a 19-game point streak overall, making him the first player in NHL history to have two point streaks of 19 or more games in one season.

Dylan Strome scored two goals, including the game-winner at 1:55 of overtime, and host Washington edged Detroit.

Strome, who has 25 goals on the season, scored in front of the net off a John Carlson feed. Nic Dowd and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who have won six of their past seven games. Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves.

Detroit fell two points behind Washington for the Eastern Conference's second and final wild-card spot. Alex DeBrincat, David Perron and Patrick Kane scored the Red Wings' goals. Alex Lyon made 26 saves.

Other results:

Penguins 4, Hurricanes 1

Bruins 4, Panthers 3

Devils 6, Maple Leafs 3

Blackhawks 3, Flames 1

Oilers 4, Jets 3 (OT)

Stars 6, Sharks 3

Coyotes 6, Blue Jackets 2

Kraken 4, Ducks 0