Rabiot at the double as France see off Italy to top Nations League Group Two

France leapfrogged Italy to claim top spot in Group A2 with a superb 3-1 UEFA Nations League (UNL) victory at the San Siro, extending their unbeaten away run against the Azzurri to six games.

Les Bleus broke the deadlock in the second minute to stun the majority of the Italian home crowd, thanks to two milestone men. Lucas Digne and Adrien Rabiot – both earning their 50th caps - combined when the former’s out-swinging corner was met by a towering header by the latter.

It was the French team's fastest away goal in a competitive match since Patrick Battiston scored in a 4-0 win over Luxembourg in October 1984, and crucially, it meant France needed one more goal to usurp the hosts into first place.

Italy sought a quick response, and Mike Maignan was called into action to keep out Nicolo Barella’s strike at the near post. However, it was Didier Deschamps’ men who struck again with a strike that propelled the visitors to the top of the group. Digne’s sweetly struck free-kick rebounded off the woodwork and Azzurri shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario, before flying into the net.

This pulsating contest then took another twist, as the hosts halved the deficit two minutes later when Andrea Cambiaso clinically fired home from Federico Dimarco’s cross, leaving Luciano Spalletti’s side back in top spot heading into the interval.

Italy - France player ratings Flashscore

Yet France hit back again to restore their two-goal advantage, and it came courtesy of that tried and trusted Digne and Rabiot combination. The Aston Villa defender utilised his wand of a left foot to swing in a set piece towards the 29-year-old, who powered another header past Vicario in the 65th minute.

Cambiasso looked to take matters into his own hands in search of a second Italian goal, and he was inches away from reducing the deficit back to one with a stinging solo effort.

There was still time for Maignan to make a superb save at the death to deny Moise Kean, but ultimately, Spalletti’s men could not find a route back into the contest.

They now head into the UNL quarter-finals next March as one of the four unseeded teams. Meanwhile, Deschamps can take comfort in knowing that this first competitive win over Italy in 18 years ensures his side will be in the seeded section of the draw, and play the second leg of their last-eight tie on home soil.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lucas Digne (France)

